He was supposed to be one of the good guys! On September 10, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl announced that he had cheated on his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, and fathered a child “outside” his marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” said the former Nirvana drummer. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

The 55-year-old, who has three daughters with Jordyn, has previously admitted to being unfaithful to first wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood before the pair’s 1997 divorce. An insider exclusively tells In Touch he’d hoped to keep the news quiet but felt pressured to come forward. “He feared the mother or someone else would spill the news,” says the insider. “It’s his way to own up that he’s made mistakes.”