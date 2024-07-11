Britney Spears and ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz broke up because he was “using her,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

Three days after Britney, 42, seemingly confirmed that she and Paul, 37, called it quits, a source tells In Touch that the “Circus” singer “was weak and too trusting when it came” to her ex.

“She had fun with him, but she realizes that she can’t trust everyone,” the insider continues.

After noting that he was “using her” for “clout or just because she was vulnerable,” the source explains that Britney “let him get too close and it backfired.”

“She’s learned her lesson. She needs to be more careful, which is why her brother Bryan [Spears] has moved in,” the insider adds.

The “Womanizer” singer has a “huge heart” and she often gets “lonely and she’s very trusting,” while the source notes that “Paul was there at the right time.”

“Bryan isn’t trying to monitor her every move, but he does hope that just by being there, Britney will make better choices. The good thing is that she trusts Bryan,” the insider shares. “The worrisome part is that that could turn on a dime. It’s no secret that she’s known for turning on family members. Everyone has their fingers crossed that it works out.”

As she navigates her life as a newly single person, the source says “Britney needs someone with her that has her best interests at heart, and that’s her brother.”

“The hope is that she continues to get well and makes better choices in the future,” the insider concludes.

In light of split rumors, Britney hinted that she and Paul called it quits when she slammed his questionable behavior with the paparazzi in an Instagram Stories post on July 7.

“Why was he going 90 [m.p.h.] in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me??” she wrote alongside a photo of herself fully ducking in the passenger seat as while Paul was behind the wheel. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.”

She added, “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???”

Britney went on to share more posts hinting at their split, including one cryptic post via her Instagram feed that read, “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

While the photo still remains on her feed, Page Six reported that it included a now-deleted caption in which Britney declared she was “single as f–k” and “will never be with another man as long as I live.”

Britney and Paul met when he was hired to perform housekeeping and maintenance duties around her California home in 2022. He was allegedly let go after Britney’s team discovered his extensive criminal background, which included child endangerment disturbing the peace and firearm possession.

Following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari in August 2023, she and Paul began a brief fling that reportedly ended in September 2023. However, the pair reconciled when they were seen driving around the San Fernando Valley in April.

The couple made headlines in May after guests at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, reportedly feared that they got into a physical altercation. Paramedics arrived at the hotel after guests reportedly feared an “injured person,” according to TMZ.