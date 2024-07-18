Screen superstars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are squaring off in an ego-driven Battle of Britain as the feuding box office heavyweights take aim at each other on foreign soil, insiders exclusively tell In Touch.

Brad, 60, is in merry old England filming his highly anticipated car-racing flick F1, while Tom, 62, has been living in London since 2021 and calls himself an “anglophile” who “loves being here.” But the island nation may not be big enough for the two of them!

Sources say the actors never got over clashing badly when they shot 1994’s Interview with the Vampire. “That’s the reason they haven’t worked together in 30 years,” spills an insider. “They play it down publicly, but it’s no secret they can’t stand each other. And now that Brad’s filming in the U.K., Tom’s taking every opportunity to take shots at him.”

Our source says Tom has grown very territorial about his adopted homeland and doesn’t like Brad stealing the spotlight by shooting a major production there. It also “sticks in his craw” that Brad’s working with the same team Tom hired for Top Gun: Maverick, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.

“There’s been all sorts of buzz about how Brad’s going to follow Tom’s success and bring in a billion dollars when this movie finally hits theaters next summer, and that has not gone over well with Tom,” reveals the tipster. “He’s convinced Oscar winner Brad’s purposely stepping on his toes and trying to show him up.”

And he’s apparently jumping at any chance to badmouth F1, which has struggled over two years in the making with a ton of rewrites and starts and stops along the way. “Tom’s been getting personal and saying petty things about Brad’s new movie,” says the insider. “Knowing Brad, he’ll have plenty to say back.”