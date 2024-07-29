The tell-all for season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? began with host Shaun Robinson confirming that Mahmoud El Sherbiny and Nicole Sherbiny would not be participating in the special. “We wish them the best,” Shaun added during the July 28, 2024, episode. So, where was the couple?

Why Weren’t Mahmoud and Nicole on the ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8 Tell-All?

The tell-all special was filmed in New York in February 2024, according to 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates. Shortly after, Mahmoud was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles on February 20, 2024, In Touch confirmed. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence following an altercation with Nicole. In March 2024, 90 Day Fiancé blogger @merrypants reported that all of the charges against Mahmoud were dropped.

However, it appears that Mahmoud and Nicole stopped filming for the TLC series weeks before the tell-all was taped. Their last appearance on the show was during the May 19, 2024, episode.

What Happened to Mahmoud and Nicole on Season 8 of ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’

Things were not going well for the couple at the time of their final episode. Following Mahmoud’s move to the United States to be with his wife, they quickly began facing issues. Mahmoud even declared that she wanted a divorce after the pair had a major fight.

During the May 19, 2024, episode, Mahmoud was sleeping on an air mattress amid the relationship troubles. He said that Nicole “freaked out” on him after he asked to see her phone because she got home at 2:00 a.m., despite saying she’d be home hours earlier. Mahmoud admitted that he didn’t trust Nicole and didn’t know if he could still be with her.

As the fight continued, the Egypt native told his wife, “I can’t take this anymore,” and added, “We will divorce, Nicole.” She felt that the issue was simply just that she was American and told Mahmoud he could not stay at her apartment while he figured things out. Their storyline ended with Mahmoud revealing he planned to return to Egypt, but was unsure what he’d do until then.

Fans Think 90 Day Fiance’s Mahmoud and Nicole Split

Mahmoud and Nicole met when she traveled to Europe and wandered into the fabric shop where he worked. He asked her to marry him and she moved to Egypt so they could be together. However, it wasn’t long before Nicole admitted she was struggling to adapt to her new life.

She asked Mahmoud for a divorce and moved back to America, but decided to return to Egypt to try and work on their issues. Eventually, Mahmoud moved to Los Angeles for his wife.

Since Mahmoud and Nicole are not very active on social media, they have not given fans an update on their relationship status following Mahmoud’s arrest. However, in April 2024, footage surfaced of Mahmoud celebrating Eid al-Fitr with his family, which has viewers speculating that he moved back to his home country.

After Mahmoud’s arrest, Nicole also shared a post from the Musawah Movement Instagram account, which included a graphic that discussed Policy Brief 8, a movement intended to “end violence against women in Muslim families.” Although the post was several months old, the timing of when Nicole decided to share it was very telling.

“Violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts. Over one in three women experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives,” the post was captioned. “Violence against women stems from patriarchal ideas, power imbalances, and sex and gender discrimination.”