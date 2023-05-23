Another time! For Kim Zolciak-Biermann, a sugar daddy was her reality in the earlier seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite the mysterious Big Poppa being married to another woman at the time. Before Kim married her estranged husband Kroy Biermann in 2011, RHOA fans knew the name “Big Poppa” all too well — but that’s just about all we knew about Kim’s elusive romance. Keep scrolling for everything we know about Kim’s mystery sugar daddy.

Who Is Big Poppa?

Big Poppa — whose real name is Lee Najjar — is the successful real estate manager behind Kim’s lavish way of life pre-Kroy. Lee paid for her Range Rover and allegedly, her townhouse, as well as tons of other expensive gifts throughout seasons 1 and 2 of the show. Though the mother of six attempted to keep her relationship as secretive as possible, details on her former sugar daddy and past romance are all out in the open now.

Who Is Big Poppa’s Real Wife?

Big Poppa was, ironically enough, married to another woman named Kim at the time he was funding Kim Zolciak’s opulent lifestyle. Not much is known about wife Kimberly Najjar, though according to Lee’s Instagram, it appears the couple is still together.

Instagram

Does Big Poppa Have Kids?

Kimberly and Lee have two children together — Katelin Najjar, who is now a blogger with a decent social media following, and Jeremy Najjar.

Was Big Poppa on ‘Cribs’?

In 2009, the Najjar family was featured on an episode of Teen Cribs in which Lee showed off his lavish lifestyle. The glorified house tour revealed that Big Poppa and his wife Kim have two separate televisions installed under the canopy of their king-size bed, that Lee bought his daughter the same white Range Rover he bought the Salty K swimwear founder and that he had his own room called the “gentleman’s pub.”

The mansion also featured an in-house salon, home theater, music studio and an outdoor living room space equipped with a Hibachi stovetop.

“We didn’t mean to make it this luxurious house or be better than anybody else. We’re humble people. Just because we’ve accomplished this doesn’t put us above anybody. And all the children know that,” Big Poppa said in the episode.

Was Kim Zolciak’s Sugar Daddy Arrested?

In 2012, Big Poppa was arrested for failing to show up for a court date. According to TMZ, there was a bench warrant out for Lee’s arrest as he faced allegations of not maintaining one of the properties he owned. He was charged with a $75,000 fine for not taking care of the property then taken into custody after failing to appear in court.

What’s Lee Najjar’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the real estate developer and reality star is worth $50 million. When he appeared on Teen Cribs, Lee and his family were living in a $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Georgia.