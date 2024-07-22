MTV fans got a brief glimpse into Autumn Crittendon’s pregnancy with her eldest son, Drake, when she appeared on season 5 of 16 and Pregnant in 2014. Viewers were shocked to learn that she passed away at the age of 27 one decade after her reality TV debut. Who was Autumn and what did her life look like after 16 and Pregnant?

When Did Autumn Crittendon Appear on ‘16 and Pregnant’?

Autumn appeared on season 5 of 16 and Pregnant alongside then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin as they expected their son, Drake.

She was a sophomore high school student in Richmond, Virginia, and expressed her concerns about Dustin becoming a father. Not only did she worry about Dustin’s lack of maturity, but she also wondered how he would provide for her and their son because he didn’t have a job and regularly smoked marijuana.

Dustin and Autumn got into a major fight when he said he wouldn’t give up smoking marijuana when their baby was born, though he ultimately got a job and passed a home drug test before Drake’s arrival.

Autumn gave birth to Drake on December 17, 2013. Following his birth, the episode documented Autumn growing frustrated with her lack of financial stability and going to court to get child support from Dustin.

What Happened to Autumn Crittendon After Her ‘16 and Pregnant’ Debut?

Despite making an impression on viewers, Autumn didn’t continue sharing her life on Teen Mom and lived a relatively private life.

She went on to have two more children, a daughter named Abigail and a son named Luke.

When Did ‘16 and Pregnant’ Alum Autumn Crittendon Die?

Autumn died at the age of 27 in July 2024. Her sister Misty confirmed her passing in a now-deleted Facebook post on July 21, 2024.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye … how much we love you … how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth,” Misty wrote, according to Starcasm.

Courtesy of Autumn Crittendon/Instagram

Misty later reflected on Autumn’s three children in light of the tragedy. “We are gonna make sure these babies are OK,” she promised. “Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day.”

How Did ‘16 and Pregnant’ Alum Autumn Crittendon Die?

While Autumn’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Misty seemingly accused a man of allegedly being responsible for her sister’s death.

“YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child,” she wrote, according to Starcasm. “YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f–king friend.”