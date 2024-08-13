Who Should Play Britney Spears in ‘The Woman in Me’ Biopic? 6 Stars Who Would Slay
Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, is becoming a biopic, and these ladies are perfect for the leading part! From Britney herself to Sydney Sweeney and more, there are plenty of options for who could take on the role of Britney Spears in the film.
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6