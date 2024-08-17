Who Is Zac Affleck From Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Hulu’s new series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives drops on September 6, 2024. While the cast is mostly made up of Mormon women, Ben Affleck’s cousin Zac Affleck also appears in the show. The news has made fans curious about Zac and his reality TV debut.

Who Is Zac Affleck From ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Zac was born and raised in Utah. He played baseball for Olympus High School in Holladay, Utah, before graduating and attending Brigham Young University. Zac and his now-wife, Jen Affleck, began dating in 2018, and they officially tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Nora, in November 2021, and two years later Jen gave birth to their son Lucas in July 2023.

In November 2023, Zac revealed that he and Jen had started running marathons shortly after they began dating and have competed in multiple marathons together. Zac and Jen completed the New York City Marathon in 2023, and Zac gushed about the moment via Instagram.

“This past weekend Jen and I ran the New York City Marathon representing “First Candle” to help raise awareness for sudden infant death syndrome. Jen was only 3 months postpartum but she was determined to do this race and finish to support the cause,” Zac wrote alongside a photo of himself and Jen in the middle of the race. “I have seen her do a lot of amazing things but this was truly incredible. By the last 4 miles she was the one pushing me to keep going. The race brought out all sorts of unexpected emotions including smiles, tears, and everything in between.”

In July 2024, Jen announced that Zac had graduated from Brigham Young University and had been accepted to medical school.

How Is Zac Affleck Related to Ben Affleck?

Zac is Ben’s first cousin once removed. His father is the first cousin of Ben and his brother, Casey Affleck. Jen has previously mentioned her husband’s famous family connections via TikTok.

In September 2022, Jen joked about sharing a name with Ben’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, when she shared a video of herself dancing to children’s songs like “The Wheels on the Bus.”

Zac Affleck/Instagram

“When you thought you were going to be the next J. Lo,” Jen wrote over the TikTok video. “But instead … she stole your name and you’re busting it down to Ms. Rachel.”

The soon-to-be reality star added in the caption, “Can’t forget that Ben Affleck is my husband’s second cousin.”

What Is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ About?

The cast of Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon wives focuses on a group of women who initially posted about their everyday lives on TikTok using the hashtag #MomTok. However, their notoriety exploded when a scandal involving “soft swinging” made headlines. Taylor Frankie Paul, one of the more prominent members of #MomTok, announced her divorce from Tate Paul in 2022 and revealed it was because she had “broken the rules” of “soft swinging” in their Mormon friend group.

Taylor claimed that many of the women in the #MomTok group participated in “soft swinging,” but it’s unclear if that included Jen and Zac.

During an interview with People published on August 13, 2024, Jen said that she was “excited to talk about the things that have happened in my relationship.”

“It feels like we got ten years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming,” Jen explained.