Who Is Whitney Leavitt? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star

Hulu’s new reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hits the streamer on September 6, 2024. The cast features a group of Mormon women who rose to fame after creating videos on TikTok showing viewers the ins and outs of their everyday lives. Whitney Leavitt is part of the cast and viewers want to learn more about her.

Who Is Whitney Leavitt from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Whitney was born and raised in Utah and was brought up in the Mormon religion. She married her husband, Connor Leavitt, in 2016, and they share two children with another one on the way.

Whitney credits herself as one of the women who invented #MomTok, along with the other cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The group gained notoriety after another member, Taylor Frankie Paul, revealed that some of the #MomTok ladies had been partaking in what they called “soft swinging.” The group set rules regarding “soft swinging,” which included permitting others to get intimate with the friends and husbands, but no sexual intercourse was allowed.

However, Whitney denied ever participating in “soft swinging.”

Whitney Leavitt Received Massive Backlash After Hospital Video

While Whitney claims to have never taken part in the sex scandal, she has had a couple of her own. In December 2021, Whitney received massive amounts of backlash after she posted a video of herself dancing next to her son’s hospital bed. The infant had been diagnosed with RSV, a common respiratory illness for newborns, and was admitted to the hospital to receive supplemental oxygen. After receiving questions about the little one’s diagnosis, Whitney answered questions while dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s song “Love,” which had an upbeat tone that contrasted with the severity of the situation.

Disney/Pamela Littky

Whitney deleted the video after receiving death threats from people who thought she wasn’t taking the situation seriously.

“I would say the mistake I made was not giving enough context of the situation,” Whitney told Buzzfeed News in January 2022. “It was really bad, people were telling me to end my life, they wished my family would die. I felt like I had completely lost control to clear up the context of everything of why I made the video and the reason of what motivated me to make the video and I feel like people completely took it out of context.”

Whitney Leavitt’s Husband Was Busted on Tinder

On top of the hospital fiasco, Whitney and Connor dealt with some drama within their marriage that they opened up about with their fans. Whitney discovered that Connor had a profile on Tinder, while they were married. In a since-deleted video that Whitney posted to her YouTube channel, Connor ultimately came clean about the profile, but he claimed that his reasons for being on the app “stemmed from addiction.” He also insisted that even though he browsed the app, he never met anyone in person.

“I just want to clarify that I wasn’t looking for anything,” Connor said during the video. “I never had any meaningful conversations with anybody. I was just seeking something deeper. I was hoping to validate my feelings and emotions, so I decided to tell my wife the whole truth because she deserved to know.”

Connor went into more details about what led him to join Tinder while being married, including a history of being “sexually assaulted as a child.” Whitney and her husband were able to move past the issue and are still married as of 2024.