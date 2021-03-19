From a Sex Tape to New Love: See Tyga’s Dating History After Kylie Jenner

Rapper Tyga has an extremely impressive dating history following his high-profile split from Kylie Jenner. From his new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson to a past alleged sex tape, see his relationship timeline in recent years.

The “Taste” artist, whose real name is Michael Nguyen-Stevenson, previously admitted dating such prominent women can be a double-edged sword. He spoke about his split from Kylie and revealed it was difficult to focus on his own success and career while being thrust into the spotlight with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” the “Loco Contigo” artist said during an interview with Big Boy TV in December 2020, while noting it was a big adjustment for him. “Being in that it took a lot, career-wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for.”

Kylie and Tyga shocked fans when they eventually split in May 2016, but the rapper assured their uncoupling was totally amicable. “It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen,” the “Money Mouf” artist continued about their breakup. “When something is so damaged or something is just not right, you can’t fix it in a moment. The only thing is time.”

That being said, Tyga wasn’t afraid to pat himself on the back for Kylie’s transformation from reality TV teen to a near-billionaire makeup mogul. “I got with Kylie, she super glowed up,” the rapper said during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” in 2017. “I knew she had a lot of potential, and I felt like I was put in that position to help her … Before I got with her, people in the urban world weren’t talking about her.”

When host Charlamagne Tha God mentioned how he “lost” Kylie, Tyga was quick to correct him. “It ain’t a losing thing, it’s like when you make a decision to not be in a relationship, y’all make that decision, y’all split ways,” he noted.



Tyga is still searching for The One, but he’s having fun looking! Keep scrolling to see his dating history since Kyle.