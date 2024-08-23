Hulu’s series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hits the streamer on September 6, 2024. The show features a cast of Mormon wives who gained fame for their TikTok videos, and a sex scandal that rocked their friend group. Taylor Frankie Paul was at the center of the controversy, and the upcoming series has folks wondering more about her.

Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul From ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Taylor is a mom of three who was raised as a Mormon in Utah. She began creating videos on TikTok with other women, and it quickly became known as MomTok. The Utah native has amassed over four million followers on TikTok, and her now-ex-husband, Tate Paul, was often seen in the videos.

After her divorce from Tate, Taylor began dating Dakota Mortensen. Shortly after the two began seeing one another, Taylor got pregnant, but lost the baby in an ectopic pregnancy. Despite her and Dakota’s sometimes seemingly volatile relationship, they conceived again and Taylor gave birth to her third child in March 2024.

Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul Get Divorced?

After the members of MomTok went viral, Taylor shocked her followers by announcing her divorce from Tate.

“In my twenties, getting divorced, started therapy, living on my own for the first time along with two little kids,” Taylor wrote alongside a video of her lip-syncing on TikTok in May 2022.

In the days following her announcement, Taylor revealed that Tate had asked for divorce because she broke the rules of their “soft swinging” group. Taylor, Tate and some of their friends participated in what they called “soft swinging,” which meant that she and the rest of the group would get intimate with each other’s friends and husbands. There was no sexual intercourse allowed.

“We had an agreement, like all of us, and I did step out of that agreement. That’s where I messed up, and I, obviously, am losing everything that I have,” Taylor said during a TikTok Live.

Taylor Frankie Paul/Instagram

She went on to claim that “no one” in their group was “innocent,” and “everyone” had “hooked up with everyone in this situation.”

Several other members of MomTok, including Whitney Leavitt and Mayci Neeley, who also star in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, denied ever participating in swinging.

Even though Taylor and Tate split for good, the two remain on good terms.

Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul Go to Jail?

In February 2023, police arrived at Taylor’s house after a neighbor claimed she heard a disturbance. Authorities arrived to find a drunken Taylor in tears with her now-boyfriend, Dakota, inside. A complaint was filed with the Herriman Police Department that claimed Taylor threw several objects at Dakota, including “heavy metal chairs.” One of those chairs allegedly hit Taylor’s young daughter while she was sitting next to Dakota on the couch, according to The New York Post.

Taylor was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and child abuse with injury. A video of Taylor’s arrest went viral and showed the disheveled TikTok creator in tears and claiming she was scared of Dakota, while Dakota could be heard in the background alleging that Taylor had attacked him.

Taylor revealed that she had reached a plea deal in her case on September 1, 2023.

“I don’t owe anyone an explanation besides the people involved,” Taylor stated in a TikTok video. “Court is officially over ‘til next year. They’ll just check in and see how I’m doing — if I’m still doing better. As much as I wish that night had went differently, I felt like hitting rock bottom actually helped me in some ways. Made me seek help that I wasn’t getting.”