Jana Duggar is affectionately known as the Cinderella Duggar as she wasn’t quick to jump into serious courtships like her younger siblings. However, the eldest Duggar daughter was spotted in July 2024 with a ring on her left hand — making fans curious after her last rumored romantic interest, Stephen Wissmann.

Who Is Jana Duggar’s Rumored Romance Stephen Wissmann?

Stephen comes from a well-known family in the fundamentalist community, boasting a large brood similar to the Duggars. His parents, Loren and Gloria, share 13 children. The Wissmann’s family blog described Stephen as a “man of many talents.”

“He enjoys being a pilot, assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., making small furniture and being physically active through workouts and sports,” his biography reads. “He is gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and challenge, and he has a heart for ministry. He directs a lot of our music arrangements, plays mandolin and guitar, and sings lead and bass.”

Stephen is also Jana’s sister-in-law Hannah Duggar’s (née Wissmann) older brother. Hannah is married to Jana’s younger brother Jeremiah Duggar.

When Was Jana Duggar First Publicly Spotted With Stephen Wissmann?

Jana and Stephen were first publicly linked in December 2020 when a Tumblr user posted a photo of them during his family’s Christmas celebration. The photo, originally on the Wissmann family blog, has since been deleted.

Months later, Jana was spotted visiting Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas, in February 2021. In a group photo, Stephen appeared to be standing behind Jana, The Sun reported. Days later, Jana shared a photo from Waco to her Instagram.

When asked about the dating rumors at the time, Stephen didn’t deny a courtship with Jana, but simply told the outlet that he was “busy with work.”

When Was Jana Duggar Last Publicly Spotted With Stephen Wissmann?

Jana was last spotted with her rumored love interest in July 2021, spending the Fourth of July holiday together in Seward, Nebraska.

“The Wissmanns were there performing. Jana was seen walking around the event with Stephen,” The Sun reported at the time.

Only two months later, split rumors ignited after Stephen was spotted square dancing at a party without the TV personality.

Is Jana Duggar Engaged to Stephen Wissmann?

Despite staying quiet about her relationship status, the 19 Kids and Counting alum sparked engagement rumors in July 2024 after sharing photos from a South Carolina vacation with her twin brother, John David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie Duggar.

In the photos, the home remodeler wore a bright blue dress and black sandals while posing for photos, but fans were quick to point out the ring on her left hand.

What Has Jana Duggar Said About Her Relationship Status?

The TLC personality is used to inquiries about her status as a single woman, noting that questions about her dating life “get old.”

“Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about,” the Arkansas native said during a September 2020 episode of Counting On. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

In a later scene, Jana mentioned how her peers were constantly trying to set her up with potential love interests. “People here and there … they feel bad for me! I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ They’re like, ‘Hey, I have a nephew,’ or ‘I have a cousin.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thanks,’” she explained. “Some are like, ‘Oh man, are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so!’”