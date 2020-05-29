Deeply religious Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson revealed during the Unashamed podcast on Thursday, May 28, that he has an adult daughter from a previous affair.

Phil’s son Alan explained he and his brother Jase received a letter from a woman named Phyliss, 45, who claimed to be their sister. “So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad,” the reality star, 55, disclosed on the podcast, adding that he initially “dismissed” the letter because the woman’s birthday was after the time Phil had become a Christian in the 1970s.

However, upon learning she wasn’t looking for money and that she’s also a Christian, Alan decided it was time to tell his parents. “Once we get into that and start looking at it a little more deeply, I’m like, ‘Oh woah, woah … there might be something to this,'” Al said.

The results of the DNA test revealed a 99.99 percent match between Phil and the woman. “Bring her on down,” Phil remembered suggesting.