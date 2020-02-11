He lives a quieter life. Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife of 12 years, Autumn Phillips, have decided to separate following months of split rumors. But who exactly is Peter? He’s very close to the Queen, but let’s take a closer look at her eldest grandson.

Who Is Peter Phillips?

Peter, 42, is the Queen’s oldest grandchild. He was born to Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips on November 15, 1977. He did not inherit a royal title at birth because hereditary titles are passed down through the male line in the British royal family.

The BBC reported that the princess and her husband are believed to have “rejected an offer from the Queen of titles,” possibly because they wanted their kids to have a more normal upbringing.

Is Peter Phillips in Line to the Throne?

Yes! He is currently 15th in line to the throne. He was 5th when he was born, but other heirs in the family born later changed the order. It’s very unlikely he would ever actually be head of the royal family.

Why Are Peter and Autumn Splitting Up?

Peter and Autumn, 41, got married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2008. But sadly, they have decided to call it quits. The couple said in a statement to The Daily Mail, “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.”

The statement went on to say that their decision to divorce and share custody came after months of discussion and that things are “amicable” between them. “The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla,” it continued.

Are the Queen and Peter Close?

They seem to be, yes. He told the Telegraph in 2016, “I’ve always been very close to my grandmother, and we speak often. She has been an inspirational person throughout my life.”

Does Peter Phillips Work?

Yes! Despite being a royal, and even as a favorite of the Queen, Peter keeps busy and doesn’t just ride on the coattails of the royal family. He’s been a corporate hospitality manager for Jaguar and later joined management at the Royal Bank of Scotland before he became a managing director at SEL UK.

We hope Peter and Autumn’s divorce goes as smoothly as possible and they can get back to a new normal with their fairly private lives.