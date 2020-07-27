Working girl! Meek Mill’s now-ex-girlfriend Milan Harris is a success in her own right.

The pair, who share a newborn son together, split days after Kanye West accused the rapper of having an affair with his wife, Kim Kardashian. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf] for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go,” the “Famous” rapper wrote in a now-deleted Twitter rant on July 21. Kanye clarified his words in another tweet, adding, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth $5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ.” He later made a public apology to the KKW mogul.

Meek, who met with Kim at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018, seemingly denied the accusations. “S–t is cappp [untrue] cmon …..” he tweeted on July 22.

Courtesy of Milan Harris/Instagram

Five days later, Meek revealed he and Milan agreed to part ways. “[Me] and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding!” the “Going Bad” rapper wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Sunday, July 26. “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself!” he added and then deleted in a follow-up tweet. “It will happen to anybody with success and power grow, stay strong and move forward!”

Milan seemingly addressed her recent breakup on Instagram writing, “I’d never address my private life publicly, but I just felt the need to say … arrest the cops [who] killed Breonna Taylor.”

Scroll below for more details on Meek Mill’s ex.

She Is a New Mom

Meek and Milan welcomed their first son together on May 6, the rapper’s birthday. “I thank God for making my dream come true and blessing me with my sweet little baby. I just love him so much, the feeling is truly unexplainable,” she wrote on Instagram about being a new mom on Mother’s Day. Since then, she has continued to discuss the joys of motherhood in addition to the struggles including breastfeeding and learning to love her postpartum body.

Meek is also father to sons Murad and Rihmeek from a previous relationship.

She Owns a Successful Fashion Brand

Milan is the proud founder of Milano Di Rouge, a clothing brand dedicated to providing “affordable luxury to fashion enthusiasts,” according to the company’s website. She launched the brand in November 2012, after developing a social media following for her fashion sense and motivational words.

While she manufactures her apparel in Los Angeles, her flagship store is based in her hometown of Philadelphia. As her brand continues to grow, she is developing a line of kids’ clothing. “People have been asking me for the baby collection for years and I would always tell them I’m not going to do a baby collection until I have a kid,” she told Essence in February. “I wanted it to be something that I truly loved and was dedicated to. I wouldn’t be truly dedicated to it if I’m not a parent. So now I’m sourcing the best fabric because I want the best fabric for my baby.”

Courtesy of Milan Harris/Instagram

How Did Milan and Meek meet?

While it’s unclear exactly how the coparents met, the pair had been romantically linked for over a year and were spotted on a beach vacation together in October 2019. Meek confirmed they were an item in a heated Twitter feud with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj in February. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” he wrote at the time.

Although they may not be together, Meek clearly has Milan’s back.