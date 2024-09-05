The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hits Hulu on September 6, 2024, and the new reality show features a cast of women who first gained attention for their videos on TikTok. After a sex scandal involving one of the group members made headlines in 2022, their notoriety skyrocketed. Mikayla Matthews is one of the stars and folks are curious to learn more about her.

Who Is Mikayla Matthews From ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Mikayla was born in California before she moved with her mom and siblings to Utah. In a TikTok video from 2021, she gave fans a glimpse into her past and how she ended up being a mom of three by the time she turned 24 years old.

“I moved out of my mom’s house and in with my sister when I was 15 years old. I met a guy when I was 16 at a very low point in my life,” Mikayla wrote. “I found out I was pregnant after less than a month of knowing each other. I decided to keep the baby, told him and he was 110% supportive and we went from there.”

The reality star continued, “I finished high school online and suffered from depression throughout my entire pregnancy. I had my son and he was the best thing to ever happen to me. I married my now-husband when our son was 6 months old.”

Mikayla went on to say that she and her husband, Jace Terry, conceived their second child, a girl, the following year. A year and a half after that, they welcomed baby No. 3 – another daughter.

Disney/Fred Hayes

Jace can sometimes be seen in Mikayla’s videos, but fans often comment about how unenthused he looks to be a part of them. Mikayla seemingly runs with the joke and often jokes about her husband looking like he’s being held hostage.

Mikayla Matthews’ Fans Were Shocked to Learn of Her and Her Husband’s Age Gap

When one of Mikayla’s social media posts resurfaced online, people were shocked to learn about the five-year age gap between her and Jace. The age gap wouldn’t have garnered little, if any, attention at all if the couple had began dating when they were older. However, Mikayla was only 16 when she and Jace first met and he was 21.

Critics slammed their relationship with many saying they felt as though Jace was entirely too old to be dating a teenager. However, Mikayla’s relationship ultimately worked out in the long term.

Mikayla Matthews’ Husband Lost His Job Because of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

In August 2024, Mikayla revealed that her participation in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives actually caused Jace to lose his job. She shared the news in her Instagram Stories and explained that “got fired because of the show.”

To make matters worse, Jace worked for a food truck called Waffle Love, which was seemingly founded and owned by his brother. However, Mikayla didn’t reveal any more details regarding her husband’s termination.