Another billionaire is set to explore the Titanic nearly one year after the OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible imploded and killed five passengers. Larry Connor told The Wall Street Journal on May 28, 2024, that he is planning to travel to the Titanic site, located approximately 13,000 feet underwater in the Atlantic Ocean. Larry, who plans to explore the deep sea in a $20 million submersible, is a highly successful businessman who is an advanced traveler in his free time.

What Is Larry Connor’s Job?

Larry is a real estate investor and got his foot in the industry when he opened an Ohio-based real estate company named The Connor Group in 1991, according to Forbes. The company did so well that the businessman bought out his investors more than a decade later.

Larry is currently a managing partner of the firm.

What Is Larry Connor’s Age?

The New York native was born on ​​January 7, 1950, which makes him 74 as of publication.

What Is Larry Connor’s Net Worth?

As of May 2024, Larry has an estimated net worth of $2 billion and his real estate portfolio is worth an impressive $5 billion, according to Forbes.

Where Has Larry Connor Traveled?

While his plan to travel to the Titanic may seem outrageous, Larry is no stranger to exploring the great depths and heights of the planet. In fact, Larry visited the Mariana Trench, located 35,876 feet below sea level.

Larry is no rookie to exploration and is even a NASA certified private astronaut. In March 2022, the Ax-1 Axiom astronaut launched into space with three other crew members to explore the International Space Station. Larry and his crew were the first fully private crew to make the successful trip. After safely landing back on Earth, Larry returned to Ohio the following month.

The Connor Group/YouTube

“I believe space is the last great frontier,” Larry said in a statement at the time. “I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of this historic mission.”

Why Is Larry Connor Traveling to the Titanic Wreckage Site?

Larry is planning to touch down on the Titanic site by traveling in a $20 million submersible made by Triton Submarines called the Abyss Explorer.

Larry plans to make the excursion alongside Triton Submarines’ CEO, Patrick Lahey, who compared the Abyss Explorer to the Oceangate submarine.

“[Larry said], you know, what we need to do is build a sub that can dive to [Titanic-level depths] repeatedly and safely and demonstrate to the world that you guys can do that, and that Titan was a contraption,’” Patrick told The Wall Street Journal in May 2024.

During that time, Larry told the outlet that Patrick had been “thinking about and designing” the Abyss Explorer “for over a decade.”

“But we didn’t have the materials and technology,” Larry explained. “You couldn’t have built this sub five years ago.”

When Is Larry Connor Traveling to the Titanic Site?

There has yet to be an official date of travel as of publication.