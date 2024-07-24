Fans of Eminem (real name: Marshall Mathers) know that the inspiration behind many of his songs is ex-wife Kim Scott. The pair were high school sweethearts in 1989 and had a rocky on-and-off romance until 2006 that resulted in daughter Hailie Jade, as well as Eminem’s adoption of Kim’s child Stevie. A recent and rare sighting of Kim in July 2024 has many people wanting to know more about her and her relationship with the “Lose Yourself” rapper.

Who Is Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott?

Kim, whose full maiden name is Kimberly Ann Scott, was born and raised in Warren, Michigan, with twin sister Dawn Scott. Their parents were Kathleen Sluck, who died in 2021, and Casimer Sluck, who died in 2019. In 1988, Kim and Dawn ran away from home and lived in a youth shelter outside of Detroit.

Kim was 13 years old when she met Eminem, then 15, at a house party. The two began dating soon after that, and he brought Kim home in the hopes that his mom, Debbie Nelson, would let her live with them. She did, but Kim lied to Debbie about her age.

“Marshall arrived home from school with a tall, sulky blonde girl,” Debbie wrote in her 2007 memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem. “He introduced her as Kim Scott and said she needed a place to stay. I was happy to help out. Kim said she was 15 and I had no reason to doubt that. In truth, she was so cute and busty that she could have passed for 17.”

Debbie learned the truth when truant officers looked into Kim’s absences at school. “As often happens with troubled children, Kim told some pretty tall tales,” Eminem’s mom wrote. “I looked on Kim as a challenge, someone I hoped I could give a better life to.”

Kim has faced some legal issues through the years, including a July 2001 arrest​​ for felony cocaine possession (the charges were later dismissed) and a 2016 DUI that resulted in her being sentenced to probation and given a $900 fine, which she paid. She has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as severe depression.

When Were Eminem and Kim Scott Married?

Kim and Eminem were first married in 1999 and got divorced in 2001. They tied the knot again in January 2006, but the marriage lasted only four months.

“In our relationship, there’s a pattern. Like, we’ll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason,” Kim said of her and Eminem’s relationship in a 2007 interview on 20/20. “It’s like a two-year max with us and we hadn’t reached the two years yet. I just didn’t want to rush into anything before the two years.”

Explaining why the romance ended for good in 2006, she added, “Money is great, but it doesn’t make your husband stay at home with you. Or sleep in the same bed with you … him being on the road and on tour … that was like the big one.”

Who Are Kim Scott and Eminem’s Kids?

Before their marriages, the former couple welcomed daughter Hailie Jade in 1995. Emimen also adopted Dawn’s daughter, Alaina, in the early 2000s amid Kim’s sister’s struggles with drug use.

Between her marriages to Eminem, Kim dated boyfriend Eric Hartter and welcomed a child named Stevie, whom the rapper adopted in 2005 after he and his ex reunited.

Kim also has a teenage son named Parker, whom she welcomed with an unknown partner.

What Happened to Kim Scott?

In 2021, TMZ reported that Kim had been hospitalized after a suicide attempt. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that police were called to her home in Michigan. Insiders revealed that Kim became combative and needed to be restrained. She appeared to have cut herself and had “several lacerations” on her leg, according to the publication.

Page Six reported that Kim had an “unidentified object” in her hands. She also had “difficulty speaking, was slurring her speech and later fluctuated in various levels of consciousness.” Kim created a “self-made ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ request” during the incident, the outlet noted, and one friend told officers that she drove to Kim’s house after receiving an “out of character” text from Eminem’s ex.

There was a large amount of blood on the floor when officers arrived, and Kim was rushed to the hospital for a psychological evaluation. The incident occurred days after she lost her mom to health problems.

In July 2024, Kim was spotted on a rare outing near her home in Michigan. She had a pixie haircut that was styled in a bandana and appeared to have an injury on her face as she smoked a cigarette.