Alex Rodriguez sure has a type when it comes to women. Jennifer Lopez‘s former fiancé loves super-fit, gorgeous ladies, and he seems to have found one that meets all of his credentials in amateur bodybuilding and fitness competitor Kathryne “Kat” Padgett.

“A-Rod is having fun with Kathryne,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They’re enjoying each other’s company and he finds her attractive, but after coming out of a four-year relationship with J. Lo, he’s not ready to be in a fully committed relationship with anyone just yet. He’s keeping his options open.”

The former New York Yankee, 46, took Kat, 25, to the Green Bay Packers’ NFC Divisional playoffs game at frigid Lambeau Field on January 22, where the telecast cut away to show him in the stands next to the stunning blonde. They were both decked out in green and yellow Packers hats and sitting amongst the fans, instead of in a warm and cozy private suite.

YouTube

The following day, the sports-loving pair fueled dating rumors further by heading to Minneapolis to take in the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Brooklyn Nets. A-Rod is a co-owner of the Timberwolves, and Kat shared several photos of herself posting court side at Target Center to her Instagram Stories. She looked svelte and stylish in black leggings and a fitted black leather cropped jacket, adding a blue and green Timberwolves scarf for a pop of color. Scroll down to learn more about Alex Rodriguez’s rumored new girlfriend.

Who is Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, Alex Rodriguez’s Date?

Kat is based out of Dallas, Texas, and takes part in National Physique competitions according to her Instagram bio. Her page features plenty of photos of the fitness athlete posing to show off her ripped body. She’s a die-hard gym fanatic, but also prioritizes nutrition and health in both her personal and professional life, as she works as the nutritional director for Doyle Sports Performance. Kat is studying to be a registered dietician, and also does fitness modeling for Vital Apparel, according to her bio.

Courtesy of Kat Padgett/Instagram

The beautiful blonde recently spent some time in Alex’s beloved Miami. On the day where she was attending the Timberwolves game in Minnesota, Kat posted a series of photos smiling and posing in a tiny tan bikini while seated on a yacht. The city’s skyline could be seen behind her, across the water. Kat simply captioned the photo “MIA,” and tagged herself as being in Miami Beach.

Kat is a former college athlete, noting in her Instagram bio that she’s an alum of Houston’s University of St. Thomas soccer team. Her bio page from her collegiate days says that she’s 5’3″ and played as a midfielder.

Athletic, fit, gym-loving, a sports fan and stunningly gorgeous! No wonder A-Rod has shown an interest in Kat, more than 10 months after splitting from J. Lo.