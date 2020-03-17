Closing a chapter. Jesse James and wife Alexis DeJoria split and are headed for divorce, the TV personality announced on Tuesday, March 17. “It’s with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage,” the biker began on a selfie of the former couple. “We spent close to seven amazing years together.” Scroll below to learn about the 50-year-old’s former flame.

Who Is Jesse James’ Wife?

Jesse married the 42-year-old in March 2013. Her father is Paul Mitchell billionaire John Paul DeJoria. The heiress is an American drag racer who competes in the National Hot Rod Association Funny Car category. Don’t let the name fool you, funny cars are no joke. Disguised as average street cars, underneath the hood is motor built for speed. She used to be sponsored by Patrón Spirits Company and previously drove a Toyota Camry for Kalitta Motorsports. After entering the races in 2005, she took a hiatus in 2017. In 2020 she plans to return to racing under a new team sponsored by ABK Beer.

How Did They Meet?

Jesse and Alexis met doing what they both love most — building cars and anything fast. “We actually met at the races out in Dallas. I was racing at the time, and [Jesse] had been friends with my dad for a while,” Alexis told Us Weekly in 2013 of how their romance sparked. “So he came up to see my dad and the guys that I race with, and that was it. It was the first time we met, and we just hit it off. He has never missed a race since.”

Why Did They Decide to Breakup?

The couple used to have so much in common and bonded over their careers. “Working on her race car for five of those years was one of the highlights of my life,” Jesse explained to fans. Their commonalities weren’t enough to keep them together and they grew apart. “Unfortunately, at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions,” Jesse revealed. “Creating a distance that was insurmountable.”

She Has a Daughter

Alexis has a teenage daughter, Bella, from a previous relationship. While she was married to Jesse, it seems like her daughter found a paternal figure in him. “Also, a highlight was trying my best to be a good dad to her daughter,” Jesse wrote in his separation announcement. “Something that will leave a huge hole in my heart forever.” Together the couple coparented Jesse’s three other children from previous marriages.