He is one of the most successful actors of all time, but Sylvester Stallone wasn’t always alone in his incredible journey — his now-estranged wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone was by his side for more than 30 years of it.

Upon meeting in 1988, Sylvester was already well known and had established himself as an action hero legend. Jennifer, on the other hand, was just starting off her career as a model. But of course, they hit it off and ended up tying the knot in 1997.

“I’ve never had more fun. I learned that from my wife … It took me 19 years to realize she’s always right,” the Rocky star jokingly told The Daily Telegraph in 2010. “I realized that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always leap without looking.”

Despite what seemed like the perfect marriage, Closer Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the couple called it quits after 25 years of marriage. Jennifer filed for divorce on August 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Scroll for everything we know about Sylvester’s estranged wife amid their split.

Who is Jennifer Flavin?

Jennifer was born on August 14, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, to Shirley Mae and Donald Hugh. She has six siblings — brothers Mitch, Shannon, Tom and Pat, and sisters Julie and Tricia.

What does she do?

She is a former model, but today, she focuses on being an entrepreneur and a business owner. Jennifer co-owns a company titled Serious Skin Care, which is all about selling beauty products and treatments via the home shopping network, ShopHQ.

Does she have kids?

Jennifer shares three daughters — Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet — with Sylvester.

She has appeared in a Rocky film

Way back in 1990, Jennifer played the role of “Delivery girl” in Rocky V alongside Sly. However, this installment is arguably the least memorable of the franchise, unfortunately.

Jennifer has shown up on red carpet events

Jennifer is always supporting her man, as she has appeared numerous times at events next to her love. In 2020, she and Sylvester were side-by-side at the premiere of DAZN’s One Night: Joshua VS. Ruiz, a documentary produced by Sylvester.

One big social media following

While Sylvester is one of the most notable faces in the world, Jennifer has her own fans on Instagram, where she sports more than 380K followers.