Socialite Derek Blasberg became the talk of the town after allegedly suffering a major diarrhea incident at pal Gwyneth Paltrow‘s home. Meet the well-connected celebrity.

What Does Derek Blasberg Do for a Living?

Derek works as the head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube, a position created for the well-connected fashion insider and journalist.

He graduated from New York University with a degree in journalism and has written for magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair and The New York Times.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

In a 2021 interview with ODDA Magazine, Derek described his career trajectory.

“I realized what I was so excited about doing when I was graduating college, was working with fashion designers, telling model’s stories, and working with hairstyles and makeup artists. And that’s essentially what I do now at YouTube, instead of translating those people’s stories into the written word for me to publish in newspapers and magazines, I now work with them to tell their own stories on their own channels, and videos,” he explained

“So I’m still working with designers and models and hairstyles and makeup artists. I’m just doing it in a way that when I was in college, I never thought I would or even fantasize being possible,” Derek added.

Where Is Derek Blasberg From?

Derek is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. One of his closest celebrity relationships is with model Karlie Kloss, who also hails from the midwestern city. The pair have taken numerous trips back home together from New York over the years.

How Does Derek Blasberg Know Gwyneth Paltrow?

After he became a well-connected fashion insider, Gwyneth met Derek and the two became fast friends.

“When I first met him, I was a little dubious. I was like, ‘Are you a professional best friend of celebrities? And why are you everywhere at once? What’s your deal?’” the Goop founder told The Cut in 2016. “After ten seconds, I fell completely in love with him.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Does Derek Blasberg Have Kids?

He and longtime partner Nick Brown welcomed twins via surrogate in May 2021. Derek announced their birth in an Instagram post showing the couple holding the newborns.

“Grace and Noah. Born May 18th at 2:35am and 2:40am, respectively (ladies first!), I am humbled and honored by the arrival of these two magnificent, glorious angels,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @nickbrown for being a wonderful life partner, best friend and now coparent. Thank you to our marvelous surrogate for making this longtime dream a reality.”

What Happened to Derek Blasberg at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Home?

The journalist is a frequent guest at the Iron Man star’s vacation home. In June 2024, he allegedly left a huge mess behind in the bedroom after reportedly suffering from an extreme bout of diarrhea.

“Apparently, the man lost control of his bowels,” a source told In Touch exclusively on July 3, 2024. “Gwyneth was horrified when she found out what happened. The story leaked out, and everyone is wondering who the guy was.”

In Touch confirmed Derek was the culprit, although he didn’t respond when reached out to for a comment.

“This is a town that loves to gossip, so of course everyone was trying to get to the truth about who it was, and all sorts of names were being thrown around,” the insider continued. Gwyneth was even afraid people would think she was the culprit, “so she tried to do damage control and shut the story down,” the source added.

The story first appeared online as a blind item on the celebrity blog site Deux Moi posted on June 28 of an “NYC-based wordsmith doing something sh–ty at a certain A-list actress turned entrepreneur’s beachside abode.”

“After a pretty crappy incident, this permanent ‘friend of’ didn’t even bother to clean up after himself, but instead, left money for the cleaning staff,” the post read. “Forcing them to scrub away at the walls, ceiling and floors — which was allegedly the evidence of a wild night. Once word got back to the owner, who was less than amused, she flipped out and told two, uber famous friends all about it at a lunch date.”

Derek allegedly blamed a side effect of taking the weight loss drug Ozempic for the messy situation, but sources claimed otherwise to The Daily Mail, which was the first outlet to report his identity on July 3, 2024.

“It’s not Ozempic, that’s just what he told everyone,” insiders told the publication. “Gwyneth told Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David.”