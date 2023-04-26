The tea! Miley Cyrus fans are convinced that the “Flowers” songstress secretly leaked another album under the fake name Clara Pierce.

TikTok users have speculated that an album popping up on various music streaming platforms, titled Down With Me by the elusive Clara, might just be the Liam Hemsworth breakup album fans have been waiting for. One internet sleuth revealed that the 12-track Down With Me and Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation were released on the same day, March 10, noting that the “See You Again” songstress is listed as one of Clara’s related artists.

“Mother Miley, what other secrets are you hiding?” the internet user wondered in the TikTok video’s caption.

Keep reading for details on Clara Pierce, the connection to Miley and more.

Are Miley Cyrus and Clara Pierce the Same Person?

While some fan are convinced that Miley released a secret breakup album referencing her past marriage and subsequent divorce from Liam, other social media users have shared a different theory.

A few music listeners have speculated that the Clara’s Down With Me album was AI-created music with some of the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer’s unreleased demos that have been floating around the internet, including the track “Right Hand Man,” which was an unreleased Miley song leaked in 2019.

Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It appears the album, which featured songs that sounded eerily like Miley, has since been removed from Spotify and Apple Music. However, some internet users have since downloaded all the tracks and are sharing them on social media.

“When you have the unreleased Miley Cyrus album that everyone thought was Clara Pierce,” one Twitter user wrote, adding, “I have a Dropbox with all of them.”

Miley has not spoken publicly about the Clara rumors thus far.

Did Miley Cyrus Release ‘Down With Me’ Under a Fake Name?

It’s unclear exactly why or how Down With Me was released. However, Miley fans know that the former Disney Channel star does have tons of songs that have yet to be released, especially those that were “burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time,” after her California home was destroyed in a 2018 wildfire.

“Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself,” Miley wrote on Instagram in October 2020 when announcing her Plastic Hearts album. “I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

Here’s to hoping that Miley releases some of those Down With Me songs soon!