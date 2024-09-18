Who Is Casey Anthony's Boyfriend Tyson Rhodes Meet Him

Casey Anthony is back in the dating game, and it appears things are getting serious. People want to know more about Tyson Rhodes after she was photographed moving in with him.

What Does Tyson Rhodes Do for a Living?

Tyson is an instrumentations engineer for an aerospace company.

Tyson Rhodes Is Still Married Despite Dating Casey Anthony

Tyson and his wife, Sandy, have been married for 22 years and share two grown sons. The former couple lived in South Florida together, although they relocated to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in January 2024.

That same month, Casey and Tyson were spotted at a local restaurant and bar in Murfreesboro.

A source exclusively told In Touch on September 17, 2024, that Sandy was “blindsided” by Tyson’s relationship with Casey, who in 2011 was acquitted in the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

“His wife was totally shocked and imagine her surprise to learn it was the notorious Casey Anthony,” the insider revealed.

Tyson had not yet filed for divorce from Sandy as of September 18, 2024.

Casey Anthony Isn’t Concerned That Tyson Rhodes Is Married

“Casey knew Tyson was a married man when they started seeing each other on the sly,” said the source. “There’s no doubt she stole him away from his wife, but she doesn’t care. She wants what she wants.”

“She doesn’t care if he’s married or not,” said a pal of Casey’s. “That’s his business. All she knows is he makes her feel good, and she likes that. She sees a future with him.”

How Did Casey Anthony and Tyson Rhodes Meet?

Fitness brought the pair together, as they met at a South Florida gym. The couple began dating after joining a group text with other gym members and soon found themselves talking one-on-one, sources told the New York Post.

Casey Anthony Wants a ‘Second Chance’ at Love

“I’ve seen men fawn all over her, intrigued by her, but I will say I don’t think it’s Casey’s thing anymore,” the source exclusively told In Touch. “I do believe that, deep down, she wants a family.”

“She’s getting older and looking at what her future will be like in the next 10 years. She’s very grounded now, and I think she’s desperate for a second chance,” the insider continued.

Why Is Casey Anthony Infamous?

In July 2008, Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, reported her nearly 3-year-old granddaughter, Caylee, missing, telling a 911 operator she hadn’t seen the child in 31 days.

Casey initially told investigators she left her daughter at the home of her nanny, although that proved to be a dead end. She was subsequently arrested on July 16, 2008, and charged with child neglect, giving false statements to law enforcement and other related crimes. Casey was indicted on first degree murder charges by a grand jury in October 2008.

Caylee’s body was later found in December 2008, in a wooded area near Casey’s parents’ home in Orlando, Florida.

Casey went on trial in May 2011. After one day of deliberations, a jury acquitted her on the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse on July 5, 2011. Casey was only found guilty on charges related to providing false information to law enforcement. The outcome resulted in Casey becoming known as America’s most hated mom.

“Over the years, Casey has adapted to her new normal, and she’s okay with public opinion being against her,” the insider explained to In Touch. “Regardless of what people think, she’s still a human being, even if most people believe she’s guilty. After all these years, she’s looking for some type of normalcy in her mess of a life.”