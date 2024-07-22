Makensy Manbeck is one of 16 houseguests competing on season 26 of Big Brother. The Texas native is already making waves on the hot summer reality TV series, leaving fans curious about the show’s newest star.

Who Is ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 Star Makensy Manbeck

Makensy is a 22-year-old construction project manager from Houston, Texas.

“Some words that I would describe myself would be ‘outgoing, kind, and real,’ I’m gonna give it to you straight,” she explained in her preseason interview. “I’d be the one to watch this summer because I like how I look and I hope other people do too, non-conceitedly, I would also say though I’m a good person to watch because I am nice, I’m gonna say I’m funny, I think I’m hilarious.”

Although she formerly wasn’t a “superfan” of the show and recently got into it, she said the series suited to her personality perfectly.

“I think I’ll win Big Brother, just because, I keep saying this but I think I’m a triple threat,” Makensy explained in the video clip. “Socially, mentally, physically, I think I have all three.”

Prior to starting her professional career, the reality TV newbie graduated from Texas A&M University in August 2023. “Can’t believe I have to call myself an Aggie alum now! The past 2 years at this university have been the biggest blessing I could ask for,” she shared at the time. “Though my time was shorter than expected, the memories made at Texas A&M will last me forever. I thank God everyday for allowing me to attend this university and giving me all the experiences He did. Can’t wait for this next season of life!”

Makensy was a star athlete during her high school years, earning the title of all-state volleyball player at Friendswood High School and later helping her team to the state semifinals. Her performance earned her a volleyball scholarship to Houston Baptist University, but she later transferred to Texas A&M where she earned her engineering degree.

When Does ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 Air?

Big Brother season 26 airs new episodes every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The series follows a group of roommates living in a house equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, capturing their every move 24/7. Each week, contestants are voted out by their peers until the final remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $750,000.

This network announced in early July that this season’s theme is “Big Brother Artificial Intelligence” or “BB AI.”

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan in a press release shared by USA Today. “This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of ‘Big Brother.’”

When Is the ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 Finale?

The Big Brother season 26 finale will air on Sunday, October 13, 2024.