After Dave Grohl‘s admission that he fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage, his close friendship with “alt-porn goddess” Annaliese Nielsen has come to light. Fans want to know more about the entrepreneur and her relationship with the rocker.

Annaliese Nielsen Founded a Porn Website

Tech-savvy Annaliese created ran an alt-porn website in the mid aughts called God’s Girls, which primarily featured women who were heavily tattooed or had piercings.

It was described as “an alt porn/alt erotica site with a lot of really really amazing, 100 percent exclusive pictures … the ladies are very lovely and some of them have tattoos and piercings and rebellious haircuts,” in the FAQ section as of 2009, per Gawker. The site is now defunct.

Annaliese Nielsen Founded Women’s Social Networking Sites

After working as a promoter for clubs and events in the Los Angeles area, Annaliese founded Girls Night In, an exclusive social networking group.

In a March 2016 profile on Good Morning America, the entrepreneur said, “I think that’s what it is,” when asked if it was an online sorority. “It’s a club, and it’s a bunch of girls, or at least people who don’t identify as male, getting together and doing all kinds of stuff,” she described.

“Any experience that these people can have does get talked about,” she explained, as topics ranged from fashion to more serious subjects such as sexual assault.

Annaliese previously showed her interest in creating networking spaces with God’s Girls. She added in the site’s description, “It also features a community set up to act as a place for the wonderful sort of people who might subscribe to this site to get to know one another and exchange telephone numbers and jokes and funny websites.”

Annaliese Nielsen Is a Talented Cook

She briefly attended cooking school and apprenticed at several restaurants in Los Angeles before starting a private catering business from home in the mid to late 2010s. She frequently shared her recipes, menus and cooking videos via her Instagram page.

Annaliese Nielsen Is College Educated

In her profile on X, which she hasn’t used since 2016, Annaliese said she had a Masters in Women’s Studies from the University of Honolulu in her bio line. She reiterated her degree status in an August 2016 post.

How Is Annaliese Nielsen Connected to Dave Grohl?

After the Foo Fighters’ frontman revealed in a September 10, 2024, Instagram post that he had “recently become the father of a new baby daughter” born outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum, the New York Post profiled his connection to Annaleise.

A former roommate, Tyler Ammons, told the outlet he walked into the living room of her home in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood to find Dave and Annaliese cuddled up on her sofa in 2018.

“It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in,” Tyler told the Post. “I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children, and I left.”

“It was casually a thing the whole time [we lived together]. She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019,” he added.

A source who met Annaliese through Girls Night In told the publication, “She had pictures … She [had a relationship] with him for years. She would say, ‘He paid for all my bills.’ It’s like, why are you telling us this?”

The insider, who asked to remain anonymous, added, “When this whole thing dropped, nobody was surprised because it was an open secret that he’s a cheater.”

Annaliese Nielsen Says She’s Not the Mother of Dave Grohl’s Love Child

When contacted by the New York Post, Annaliese denied having Dave’s baby. She said of the “Everlong” singer, “That is a person who I had a brief friendship with who I know through friends of friends.”

She added, “I have nothing to say except for that is absolutely false.”