Who Is Angela Murray From Big Brother? Meet the Houseguest

Big Brother season 26 introduced viewers to Angela Murray, a 50-year-old real estate agent based in Syracuse, Utah. Many fans of the reality show became intrigued by the contestant after she had an unexpected blow-up at a fellow houseguest.

Who Is Angela Murray on ‘Big Brother’?

Though Angela is currently working as a real estate agent in Utah, she is originally from Long Beach, California. The new reality star said in a preseason interview with KUTV that she thought she could win Big Brother because she is a “people person” and “very intuitive to how people are acting and how they’re thinking.”

“I can read faces. So I always know when people are scheming and if they’re scheming behind my back, I’m gonna be able to know that right away so that I can alter the course of what they’re trying to do. So, I’m very much a people person, and that is my social game, and that is how I’m gonna win Big Brother,” she continued.

Angela added that her “strategy going into the Big Brother house” is to be herself — “unapologetic Angela and all that that encompasses.”

“That is somebody who does wear her heart on her sleeve. I do have a big mouth, I’m not afraid to share with people what my opinions and thoughts are whether you want it or not, and I think I’m gonna be a person that people can trust when they shouldn’t because when it comes to the game of Big Brother, morals and decency are out the window,” she said. “I’m here to win the money.”

When it comes to “manipulating the competition,” Angela said she was counting on her “years of wisdom” to help her act with careful thought so that she doesn’t get eliminated early in the competition.

“I wanted to come on Big Brother because I knew that, pretty much since I saw the show, that it was something I had to be a part of. Like, in my core I’ve had this … burning, this slow burn, and it finally came to pass where my kids were all grown and there was nothing holding me back anymore to apply,” she concluded. “And so what did I do? I applied, I applied, I applied when nobody knew I was applying because I wanted it so bad. Being on this show means a great deal to me. It literally is a dream.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

What Happened Between Angela Murray and Matt Hardeman on ‘Big Brother’?

During the July 21, 2024, episode of Big Brother, fans were amused and shocked when Angela walked downstairs and immediately began a sleep-deprived rant about fellow contestant Matt Hardeman in front of the other houseguests. She spent 10 minutes accusing him of verbally threatening her during their one-on-one and called him “Crazy Eyes.”

“This cocky, crazy-eyed boy who says he’s got everyone in his back pocket … Oh yeah, you know [what] you did,” she told him. Angela also reminded everyone that there were several other games coming up and that no one should underestimate her.

She later apologized to the houseguests, including Matt, for her behavior.

When Does ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 Air?

Big Brother season 26 airs new episodes every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The finale is set to air on October 13, 2024.