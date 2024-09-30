Who Is Alyce Huckstepp? Meet Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend

Jamie Foxx has kept his relationship with Alyce Huckstepp under the radar since sparking dating rumors in 2022. While the entertainer’s girlfriend, who is 26 years his junior, has remained private – she has publicly supported Jamie amid his success and health scare.

What Is Alyce Huckstepp’s Job?

Alyce is a former fitness instructor, according to a September 2023 report by The Sun.

Where Is Alyce Huckstepp From?

It’s unclear where she lives now. However, The Sun previously reported that Alyce is from Australia.

When Did Alyce Huckstepp Start Dating Jamie Foxx?

The Ray actor and Alyce were spotted together for the first time partying at Miami nightclub LIV in March 2022. Two months later, Page Six published photos of them together cozying up on a yacht in Cannes, France.

In August 2022, Alyce was photographed with a friend at the premiere of Netflix’s Day Shift, which stars Jamie. That said, she did not walk the red carpet or pose for photos with the “Gold Digger” singer.

Alyce posed in front of a backdrop and a vehicle depicted in the film as she donned a chic outfit. The blonde beauty wore a silver shimmery Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve crop top with black trousers that featured a shimmery silver stripe down the hem of each leg. Alyce tied the look together with silver open-toe pumps and a black cushioned handbag.

Jamie faced a health scare in April 2023 that left him hospitalized. Amid his recovery, Jamie subtly took a big step with his lady, who stuck by his side through the possible life-changing circumstances.

Alyce and Jamie made their first public appearance as a couple after going on a dinner date to Nobu in Malibu, California, in August 2023.

The following month Alyce and Jamie were seen giggling in conversation during a vacation in Cabo. They both donned casual black sweatsuits as they walked from their villa to their car.

Neither Jamie nor Alyce have publicly confirmed or addressed their relationship.

Are Alyce Huckstepp and Jamie Foxx Still Together?

In March 2024, a source exclusively told In Touch that Jamie’s relationship with Alyce was starting to “fizzle out.”

“She was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that. But things are starting to fizzle on Jamie’s end,” the insider revealed at the time. “She’s still in the picture, and they see each other occasionally — but not to the same degree they were.”

The source didn’t state what went wrong in their relationship, but shared that the comedian is “back to making work his number one priority again” after recovery.

That said, Alyce attended the wedding of Jamie’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, on September 22, 2024. Six days later, Alyce and Jamie were spotted at Nobu in Malibu, and there didn’t seem to be any trouble in paradise as they held hands while walking out of the establishment.

The White House Down actor wore a cozy black sweatsuit. Alyce also wore an all-black ensemble as she donned a matching long-sleeve crop top and leggings set.