Is he her best view? 90 Day Fiancé star Rosemarie Vega announced she has found true love after her split from Big Ed Brown. But who is Rose dating? Keep reading to find out about Rose’s love life.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum, 26, went public with her new relationship on December 31, 2021, just in time for New Year’s.

“I have found the one. Thank you for being there for me and Prince. We’ll always have each other through our ups and downs,” the mom of one shared via Instagram. Alongside the romantic caption, she shared a video of herself walking down a beach in Bangkok, Thailand, holding the hand of an unnamed man.

Rosemarie Vega/Instagram

Rose also shared a number of photos with the video, some with her son Prince, but her new beau did not appear in any snap. The trip from the Philippines to Thailand marked the first time Prince flew on a plane.

“So proud of you both, he’s a true gentleman,” a friend commented. “Have the best new year together at last and we will see you and him hopefully next year.”

It is unknown if Rose flew with her new boyfriend to Thailand together or met him there. Or if she was there for business to model or possibly appear on the next season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Rose’s ex Big Ed, 56, whom Rose dumped when he admitted he intended to get a vasectomy, has also seemingly moved on from their romance in the Philippines. During season one of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed began a relationship with Liz Wood.

“Nine months after breaking up with Rose, I met Liz,” he gushed on the November 2021 season 2 premiere of The Single Life. “A 28-year-old waitress at my favorite restaurant in San Diego. I loved her eyes, I loved her hair, I was enthralled. I loved, you know, being around her.”

After breaking up and getting back together, including a dramatic split during the season 1 tell-all in May 2021, the pair rekindled and announced their engagement in November 2021.