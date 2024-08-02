Who Has Kim Scott Dated? Details on Her Dating Life

Eminem fans likely know Kim Scott by her former married name, Kim Mathers. While dating the rap legend is what thrust her into the public spotlight, Marshall Mathers isn’t the only man Kim has dated in the public eye. Eminem’s 2024 hit “Houdini” has led fans to become curious about his ex-wife and her dating history.

When Did Kim Scott Meet Eminem?

Fans of Slim Shady are well aware of Eminem’s tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife, Kim. The two met as teenagers and began a decades long love affair that resulted in not one, but two marriages.

“I met her the day she got out of the youth home. I was at a friend’s house, and his sister was friends with her, but she hadn’t seen Kim in a while ’cause she was in the youth home,” Eminem said during an interview with The Rolling Stone in 2004. “And I’m standing on the table with my shirt off, on top of their coffee table with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J’s ‘I’m Bad.’ And I turn around and she’s at the door. Her friend hands her a cigarette. She’s 13, she’s taller than me, and she didn’t look that young. She easily coulda been mistaken for 16, 17. I said to my friend’s sister, ‘Yo, who was that? She’s kinda hot.’ And the saga began.”

Two years later, Eminem wanted to give Kim a safe place to live, something his mother, Debbie Nelson, discussed in her 2008 memoir.

“Marshall arrived home from school with a tall, sulky blonde girl… He introduced her as Kim Scott and said she needed a place to stay,” Debbie wrote. “I was happy to help out. Kim said she was 15 and I had no reason to doubt that. In truth, she was so cute and busty that she could have passed for 17.”

Kim Scott and Eminem Were Married 2 Separate Times

Eminem and Kim married for the first time on June 14, 1999, four years after Kim had given birth to their daughter, Hailie Jade and right before the “Without Me” rapper left for his first tour. Kim once said that she married Eminem to keep him “faithful and grounded,” per People, but their happily ever after was short-lived. The couple had called it quits less than two years later.

Eminem and Kim rekindled their relationship and tied the knot once again in January 2006.

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

“Family and close friends were in attendance,” Eminem’s rep Dennis Dennehy told People.

Their second marriage was shorter than their first and in April 2006, Eminem filed for divorce.

“There was a lot of sadness about why this didn’t work out. They’ve been together for 17 years,” Kim’s lawyer, Michael J. Smith, said to People in a statement at the time. “They’re life-long friends, lovers, have been husband and wife, they’re raising children together … It’s not the end and it’s not over between them.”

Kim Scott Dated Eric Harrtter in Between Her Marriages to Eminem

During the five years between Kim and Eminem’s two marriages, Kim dated a man named Eric Harrtter. Kim and Eric welcomed their daughter, Stevie Laine Scott, in April 2002.

The relationship between Eric and Kim lasted only a few years, and when she reunited with Eminem in 2005, he legally adopted Stevie. Eric died of an accidental drug overdose in August 2019, according to The U.S. Sun.