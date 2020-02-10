In Touch Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Good bralettes can sometimes seem like mythical creatures. We hear about how amazing they are, and they look so adorably cool in photos, but when we actually try one on, 99% of the time it ends up being a total bust — no pun intended, promise!

If you’ve given up on our search for a bralette that actually fits, lifts and sculpts, that’s okay . . . because we continued the search for you! That’s how we landed on the SPANX Bra-llelujah! Bralette. This bestseller is blowing minds everywhere, including that of The Hills: New Beginnings star Whitney Port!

Port recently posted multiple photos of this bra on her Instagram story. She captioned a photo of her new SPANX stash, “For those of you looking for the most comfortable wireless bra and seamless panties, they are your answer!” She then posted a photo of the Bra-llelujah! Bralette specifically, writing, “This is the bra I’m talking about. You must get! This is not an ad! I wear it every day and I’m even a D cup!”

Those with larger busts often have the most trouble finding a good bralette, so we love Port’s candidness on the topic. Other shoppers agree, too, calling this bralette the “most perfect bra” they’ve ever worn. They can’t stop raving about it, calling it “unbelievable” and “a dream come true” as well! It’s become an everyday “24/7” staple for so many. One shopper gave more insight into why noting how “it feels like you’re wearing a bralette” but it still shapes and supports so well that you “look like you’re wearing a bra!”

This bralette has the best of both worlds, claiming to be “more bra than lette.” It takes comfort very seriously, with no metal hardware, no underwire, no elastic, and no hard-to-reach hooks (AKA no hooks at all!). It’s slip-on style, but thanks to SPANX’s precise sizing chart, we can still easily find our perfect fit! The patented all-hosiery smoothing back is just lovely, smoothing out any lumps or bumps underneath our top!

Another thing missing from this bralette is padding, but rightfully so! That’s the point, after all. Thanks to its genius construction, though, it still provides enough structure that we won’t need any. Sizes large and extra large do come with an added fabric layer, however, so we can curb any worries!

Another part of this bra we’re obsessed with is the straps. Yes, straps! These SPANX SMART straps are a signature design of the brand. They’re a little wider than normal bra straps we’re used to, a little flatter and a whole lot more comfortable. They’re super soft and won’t dig into our shoulders, and they won’t need constant adjusting. In fact, they need no adjusting at all!

This bra is about to take our everyday comfort to a new level. Shoppers say the fit is so great that we might even forget we’re wearing a bra entirely! Now that’s a benchmark we’d like all of our bras to hit and they can if we just stock up on this Bra-llelujah! Bralette. Good thing it comes in multiple colors!

