Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt responded to fan speculation surrounding her husband, Connor Leavitt’s, sexuality.

Whitney, 31, was asked about the “craziest rumor” she heard online about her relationship during a Thursday, October 3, appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, to which she replied, “Oh my gosh, that my husband’s gay.”

“Do I need to put out a sex tape or something? Trust me, we’re good. Like, everything is fine,” the Hulu personality told the former Bachelorette lead, before going on to reference Kim Kardashian’s infamous X-rated tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. “Look at her life, she’s a billionaire.”

Whitney suggested that the speculation about her husband’s sexuality originated from a conversation in the series about his porn addiction, during which it was revealed that he had set up a secret account on a dating app to solicit NSFW images.

“I think it’s because, like, when we were going through our personal stuff — and I know you haven’t seen it, but he struggled through a porn addiction,” she explained. “There’s a scene where one of my friends says something along the lines, like, ‘Oh, I can see how he was confused sexually.’”

Whitney explained that her husband, whom she married in August 2016, had been sexually assaulted at a “very young age” and had “worked through” the traumatic experience.

The reality TV newbie, who gained viral success on the #MomTok side of TikTok in the early 2020s, also acknowledged that Connor’s various hairstyle changes throughout the series might contribute to the fan speculation, pointing out that the show’s pilot was filmed two years before the remainder of the season.

“When you watch it, his hair is changing so much. What happens is we come back from Hawaii and his hair’s bleached and then we shave it because he’s prepping for a hair transplant. So then he has a hair transplant and then he has this whole head of hair. So everyone’s like, ‘What is going on?’” she recounted. “I’m just like it’s because of everything. … It looks like we’re changing his hair, like, every day, and I’m like, ‘No that’s not it at all.’”

Fans watched during Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as Whitney and Connor moved back to Utah after fleeing to Hawaii for a brief stint in 2023. Whitney reportedly told her #MomTok friends that the move was a way for her to take a break amid an ongoing sex scandal among the group. However, in later episodes, she revealed the real reason was discovering that her husband had been browsing Tinder. Despite the drama, Whitney and Connor — who announced in April that they are expecting their third child — are seemingly stronger than ever.

“When you go through something that tough and you come out the other end, man, your relationship is stronger than ever,” Whitney said during a September appearance on “The Squeeze” podcast. “During, it sucks, but holy hell, I’m grateful for where we are now.”

Despite leaving her #MomTok friends, Whitney confirmed that she would be joining season 2 of the series after it was announced earlier this month.

“I think season 2 is about to get wild,” she commented under the social media announcement.