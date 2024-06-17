‘White Collar’ Is Coming Back! See Where Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay and Other Stars Are Now Amid Reboot

No, this isn’t a classic Neal Caffrey con — White Collar is getting the reboot treatment. The original series, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014, starred Matt Bomer as Neal, a skilled art forger and thief who becomes a consultant for the FBI’s White Collar division.

The USA Network show’s creator, Jeff Eastin, confirmed the reboot news at Variety’s TV Fest in Los Angeles in June 2024. “We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script,” he said.

Original stars Matt, Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen were also present at the panel and confirmed their involvement in the new series. But what about the rest of the White Collar cast? Many fans are wondering where they are now, 10 years after the finale.