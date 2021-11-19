Caitlyn Jenner appeared to drop a baby bombshell during a Good Morning Britain interview when she talked about having a 20th grandchild on the way.

While chatting with hosts Ben Shepard and Charlotte Hawkins on Friday, November 19, Caitlyn, 72, said there are two “in the oven” at this time, although she didn’t specify who exactly was welcoming No. 20.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

However, it appears the politician was referring to son Burt Jenner’s bundle of joy. Burt and his girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo, were confirmed to be expecting their third child together in August 2021.

Some fans were quick to point out that Caitlyn was likely talking about one of her biological children from her past marriages during the interview.

In addition to daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner shared with ex Kris Jenner, the former Olympian shares sons Brandon Jenner, 40, and Brody Jenner, 38, with ex-wife Linda Thompson as well as daughter Cassandra Marino, 41, and son Burt, 43, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover.

Caitlyn currently has four grandchildren from Kim Kardashian, three from Kourtney Kardashian, one from Rob Kardashian, one from Khloé Kardashian and soon-to-be two from Kylie, as well as three each from Cassandra and Brandon and soon-to-be three from Burt, which adds up to 20!

Caitlyn’s 19th grandchild was also confirmed just a few months ago when her daughter Kylie announced her second pregnancy with on-again boyfriend Travis Scott in early September.

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

“I told all the kids, I’m going for 30 grandchildren,” added Caitlyn. “That’s a nice, round number … Now, the girls weren’t too excited about that, but I figure if you have 10 children, you average three a piece, but one might have four, one might have two so we’re kind of on schedule. I love a good goal and the girls are on it.”

Caitlyn’s baby comment initially left many fans wondering which Kardashian or Jenner may be secretly expecting.

Some originally speculated that it could have been Kourtney amid her engagement to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, while others questioned if Kylie was expecting twins or perhaps Khloé was considering having another bundle of joy to give a sibling to daughter True.