Jana Duggar surprised everyone when news broke that she and Stephen Wissmann had officially gotten married on August 15, 2024. However, once news about the ceremony began to surface, fans were shocked that some of the Duggar sisters weren’t in the wedding party. The missing siblings have caused people to become curious about which Duggar family members were invited to Jana’s wedding.

Who Was in Jana Duggar’s Wedding Party?

According to People, Jessa Duggar-Seewald served as Jana’s maid of honor while her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johanna Duggar, Jordyn Duggar and Jinger Vuolo served as bridesmaids. Fans quickly noticed the absence of Jana’s sisters Jill Dillard, Josie Duggar and Jennifer Duggar.

While the youngest two Duggar sisters, Josie and Jennifer, are still teenagers, Jill has largely distanced herself from the large brood in recent years.

“In this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental [and] emotional health and all that. Our threshold — as we like to call it — is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us,” Jill said in a March 2021 YouTube video. “We have a lot going on in our own life, plus COVID just makes it a lot harder right now with trying to keep our circle smaller and everything.”

Jill and husband Derick Dillard later appeared on the Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets and released a memoir in 2023 called Counting the Cost. In both, the couple opened up about their strained relationship with the Duggars with Jill admitting to not having “one-on-one” contact with dad Jim Bob Duggar.

It’s unclear whether Jill and Derick were present at Jana’s wedding, which hosted 500 of their closest friends and family. However, Jill did share the exciting news via Instagram, writing, “My sister is married!!” as she reshared People’s article to her Story.

Were Jim Bob and Michelle at Jana Duggar’s Wedding?

It comes as no surprise to fans of the 19 Kids and Counting fam that Jana’s parents were involved in her stunning wedding. According to People, the eldest Duggar daughter walked down the aisle to her groom to “Holy, Holy, Holy” on her father’s arm.

While the large family is keeping photos from the extravagant affair underwraps, it’s safe to assume mom Michelle Duggar was front and center for the ceremony.

Is Jana Duggar Close With Her In-Laws?

Like Jana, her new husband comes from a large family. Stephen is one of 13 children shared by parents Loren Wissmann and Gloria Wissmann. The families have been connected for years prior to Jana and Stephen’s nuptials. In fact, his sister Hannah Wissmann is married to Jana’s younger brother Jeremiah Duggar.

“[The Wissmanns] would travel and sing. I remember them coming to our home, probably 13 or so years ago and they ended up getting snowed-in here, which hardly ever happens in Arkansas,” Jana told People. “I remember just playing games late into the night, doing puzzles together until the snow melted off, and they were able to travel back home. I don’t really remember Stephen that well because I’m older than him and so he was not at all on my radar.”

According to Jana, she plans to relocate from her parents’ property in Arkansas to Stephen’s home state of Nebraska.