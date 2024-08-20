Angela Deem and Michael IIesanmi

Although Michael finally made it to the U.S.A. after a years-long visa journey, the drama between Angela and the Nigeria native didn’t get easier. The Georgia native continually questioned if her husband was “scamming” her, going as far as hiring a private detective to try to prove her theory.

Tension seemed at a high when the pair attended the season’s tell-all, which was filmed in February 2024. However, things got worse weeks later after Angela reported Michael missing on February 26, 2024, after he disappeared from her Georgia home.

Hours later, Michael was found safe and told authorities he fled Angela’s home due to being in “fear for his life.”

The pair have not reconciled following his disappearance, as In Touch confirmed Angela submitted an annulment filing on June 20, 2024, in Georgia court. In the filing, Angela said her grounds for annulment are that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”