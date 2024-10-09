Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 chef Natasha De Bourg ruffled feathers among some of the interior crew during her season. Fans want to know what the talented and feisty cook is up to today.

Natasha De Bourg Still Appears on TV

Despite only doing one season in the galley on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Natasha returned to her native Trinidad and Tobago, where she starred in the 2022 cooking series The Classy Chef, which aired throughout the Caribbean.

Natasha also starred in and served as the executive producer of Momztration, a 24-episode cooking series featuring recipes for moms on the go that aired in 2023 in Trinidad. The show is also available on Prime Video and FreeVee. That same year, Natasha showed off her mixology skills in the 10-episode series Carnival Cocktail Coolers.

Natasha De Bourg Is the President of the Trinidad Culinary Association

The reality star founded the association in 2023, which is “dedicated to promoting and nurturing the growth of culinary arts in Trinidad,” while aiming to “preserve our rich cultural heritage and culinary DNA while fostering innovation and creativity.”

The organization provides “hands-on experiences, training, and fostering innovation” in culinary arts while creating “opportunities to preserve and evolve our culinary traditions.”

Natasha has traveled the world advocating for culinary education, sustainability and humanitarian outreach. She’ll be appearing as a featured speaker at the CANEX WKND in Algiers, Algeria, in October 2024.

Courtesy of Natasha De Bourg/Instagram

Natasha De Bourg Loves to Travel

While some folks find globetrotting stressful, travel is Natasha’s favorite way to relax … and eat!

“I love traveling, because it kind of opens up my thinking to see why people eat the way they eat,” she told Island Origins magazine in November 2022. “For me, it’s becoming one with the culture and with the people. I don’t want to go to a fancy restaurant. I want to go to granny down the street who has a hole in the wall, because that’s where you get the authentic culture.”

What Has Natasha De Bourg Said About Her Experience on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’?

While she frequently clashed with chief stew Daisy Kelliher, Natasha reflected on how she came off on TV in an April 21, 2021, Instagram post while watching her season air.

“Self-reflection is something that should be done periodically. As I look back on myself on the show, I saw the necessity to change a lot of my behavior and also expectations. Sometimes it’s good to step back from oneself and view yourself from an outsider’s view and if you don’t like what you see, you simply change it,” Natasha began.

“It’s not OK to be mean or angry with persons, it’s not OK to be a bitch because I can. I’ve learned a lot of things about myself and some of my behavior was disappointing, I don’t take correction easily and I was very defensive,” she continued.

Natasha acknowledged that while her “past” might have been a “trigger” for some of her responses to crew mates, “It didn’t make it OK to respond in that manner so I just want to apologize to all that I have offended in my life, knowingly or unknowingly.” The chef added that she was learning not to judge herself so harshly, “giving myself space to improve, love myself more and be better everyday.”