Where Is Larry Nassar Now After Sexual Abuse Conviction

With the release of Simone Biles‘ documentary Rising, fans are wondering where ex-Team USA Gymnastics’ doctor Larry Nassar is today after being convicted of sexually abusing his female patients, including Olympic medalists.

Where Is Larry Nassar Now?

The disgraced doctor is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence at the United States Penitentiary in Coleman, Florida, stemming from child pornography and tampering with evidence charges. He is expected to be released in 2068, but has a lengthy state sentence in Michigan after his federal sentence.

What Did Larry Nassar Do?

In 2016, the former osteopathic sports physician at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics was indicted on federal child pornography charges. The FBI seized at least 37,000 photos and videos from his home, including some videos taken with a Go Pro as he molested young girls in a swimming pool.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Nassar pleaded guilty to three federal charges related to the child pornography charges in July 2017. He also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for trying to destroy the evidence, as he had attempted to throw away hard drives containing the images.

At his December 2017 federal sentencing, Nassar received three 20-year sentences. He told the court he suffered from an addiction to child pornography. “You go back and you wonder how I got down this path to begin with,” he said. “I really did try to be a good person. I really did try to help people … I hope one day I can be forgiven, and I’m going to take every day of your sentence to try to better myself.”

What Did Larry Nassar Do to USA Gymnastics Athletes?

Nassar had faced sexual abuse and molestation accusations by female athletes he treated within the organization. An Indianapolis Star exposé published in 2016 shared his history of abuse following a lengthy investigation. Ultimately, more than 250 former patients came forward with claims of Nassar sexually abusing them during treatments

The former sports medicine doctor was charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors, involving seven young gymnasts.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Nassar pleaded guilty in November 2017 to the charges and at his sentencing hearing, more than 150 of his victims came forward with powerful impact statements, including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney. He was sentenced by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to 40 to 175 years in state prison.

Larry Nassar Was Stabbed in Prison

Nassar survived a stabbing attack by fellow inmate Shane McMillan in July 2023 at their prison in Florida. McMillan claimed Nassar made lewd comments about female players while they were watching the Wimbledon tennis tournament, and later used a makeshift weapon to attack Nassar in his cell.

What Has Simone Biles Said About Larry Nassar?

In January 2018, ahead of Nassar’s sentencing, the gold medalist came forward to detail her abuse in a lengthy post on X.

“I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” she shared. “For too long I have asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it my fault?’ I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG [USA Gymnastics], and others.”

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At a September 2021 U.S. Senate hearing into the FBI’s handling of the Nassar investigation, Simone testified, “I don’t want another young gymnast, or Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse.”

“We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at FBI, USAG or the USOPC [United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee] did what was necessary to protect us,” she continued. “We have been failed, and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable. If they are not, I am convinced that this will continue to happen to others across Olympic sports.”