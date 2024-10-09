Corinne Olympios first earned her villain status on The Bachelor but quickly became a fan favorite on E!’s House of Villains, leaving viewers curious about where the reality TV star is now.

Who Is Corinne Olympios?

Corinne was first introduced to reality TV fans on season 21 of The Bachelor as she competed for the heart of Nick Viall, which aired on ABC from January to March 2017. Corinne quickly became the season’s villain before her elimination in week 8, fueling the drama by sleeping through rose ceremonies and irritating the other contestants with remarks about her nanny, Raquel.

The Miami native continued to bring the drama when she arrived on the beaches of Mexico for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year. She soon found herself at the heart of a controversy after a third party reported an alleged incident involving her and DeMario Jackson, which led to production being halted to investigate the misconduct claims.

DeMario denied any misconduct that took place between them. Meanwhile, Corinne claimed to have “little memory” of her time with DeMario, later acknowledging that it was due to a combination of alcohol and prescription drugs. Following the incident, the franchise implemented new drinking rules for contestants.

What Happened During ‘House of Villains’ Season 1?

Corinne, along with nine other notorious reality TV personalities, returned to screens in October 2023 for season 1 of House of Villains as they competed for a $200,000 prize. There she was targeted by The Apprentices’ Omarosa Manigault Newman, who slammed her for being a “floater” during the series.

Getty

“I think Tanisha [Thomas] really was the biggest floater,” Corinne told Collider about the experience. “I wasn’t really floating because I at least tried in these challenges. So originally, I thought I was going to be a floater. But I turned out to really try to kick ass here.”

Corinne was ultimately sent home during week 3 after being put for elimination by Omarosa.

Where Is Corinne Olympios Now?

After competing on House of Villains season 1, Corinne competed for love again in July 2024 on the dating reality show Second Chances, which is described as “a unique and entertaining twist on the dating genre.”

Corinne joined an all-star lineup of stars that included Monte Taylor, Geraldine Moreno, Dillon Schlee, Christian de la Torre and Nigel Sydnor, as they were offered a “fresh opportunity to find love through a series of blind dates, meticulously arranged with the help of the dating app First Round’s On Me.”

In addition, Corinne runs Auro Sugar Co. alongside partners Taylor Olympios and Linsday Montgomery, which is a handmade jewelry company that infuses its pieces with “aura cleansing properties.”

“Each personalized piece is cleansed with sage and charged by the moon to bring positive energy vibrations that protect and enhance your aura,” the website proudly states. “We specialize in creating customized wearable charms and jewels, perfect for manifesting and protecting your dreams. Our bejeweled apparel exudes positive vibrations and brings a cozy sweetness to your wardrobe with unique customizable charms.”