Where Is Aaron Hernandez’s Daughter Avielle Today? Updates

Disgraced NFL star Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in 2017, leaving behind one daughter, Avielle Janelle. Where is the late football player’s daughter today?

Where Is Aaron Hernandez’s Daughter Today?

Aaron – who played for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012 – welcomed his only daughter with fiancée Shayanna Jenkins in 2012. Aaron and Shayanna had known each other since elementary school but began dating in high school.

While Aaron and Shayanna never married and had an on-again off-again relationship, they were engaged during her pregnancy.

Avielle was born on November 6, 2012, and shared a birthday with her famous father. Aaron turned 23 years old on the day she was born.

“It’s crazy … having a daughter on your birthday. Especially daddy’s little girl,” he said after her birth. “It’s an honor. I couldn’t ask for my life to be better at this point. My life is pretty good. Thank God for that. It’s a blessing. I still feel blessed daily.”

He went on to say, “One thing I know is that it definitely changed my life.”

“I’m going to look at things differently. I may be young and wild, but I’m not. I’m engaged now. I have a baby so it’s just gonna make me think of life a lot differently, and doing things the right way because now another one’s looking up to me,” he added. “I just can’t be young and reckless Aaron no more.”

Following his death by suicide in April 2017, Avielle has been raised by her mother.

Aaron Hernandez’s Daughter Avielle Is a Big Sister

Shayanna announced she was expecting baby No. 2 via Instagram in May 2018, one year after Aaron’s death. While rumors swirled that Aaron may have been the father after possibly freezing his sperm, Shayanna shut down speculation without identifying the father.

Courtesy of Shayanna Jenkins/Instagram

“Many of you have speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate, I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to,” she shared in her announcement post. “I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin. I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another baby girl to our home.”

She gave birth to her second daughter, Giselle Janelle, on June 16, 2018.

Aaron Hernandez’s Daughter Avielle Is a Dancer

Avielle’s mom often shares updates on her growing daughter via social media for fans to follow.

“Sisters that dance together are the cutest,” she captioned a sweet post of the girls wearing dance recital costumes in July 2021. “I’m so in love !!!! I prayed for you both – my heart is entirely full #dancingsisters,” she shared alongside another snap.

In an August 2024 life update, Shayanna posted a photo of Avielle on her first day of 6th grade. The preteen held a sign featuring fun facts about her life, including that she’s “looking forward to student council” at school.

Avielle also loves “dance and family” and wants to be a pulmonologist – a doctor who specializes in diseases of the respiratory system – when she grows up.