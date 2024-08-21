90 Day Fiancé couple Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven made their reality TV debut on The Other Way season 5 in August 2023. While Shekinah initially moved from Los Angeles to Turkey to be with the man of her dreams, the esthetician later went home to the U.S. to spend time with her daughter and remained there due to financial issues, as seen on The Other Way season 6. Now, many fans are wondering — is it Sarper’s turn to pack up and make an international move?

Where Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sarper Guven Live?

Sarper has continued to update his personal Instagram account with photos and videos tagged under the Istanbul, Turkey, location. The latest post with the tag was an August 9, 2024, snap of the reality star wearing a colorful plaid shirt as he stood against a brick ledge. “Live your life in colors…” he captioned the post.

Days prior, on July 28, 2024, Sarper shared a video of a scuffed wall in his home that he has used to scratch his back while Shekinah has been out of town. “In a long distance relationship, when u have no one to wax off and scratch your back,” he wrote over the video.

Sarper and Shekinah allegedly reached a milestone in their romance in late August 2024, as 90 Day Fiancé fan account Shabooty reported that the Turkey native had been spotted in the U.S. Shabooty shared a screenshot on X of a DM in which someone wrote, “I just drove by Sarper filming in Burbank/LA California. Like 1 hour ago. Shouted his name and he and the whole crew turned around, smiled and waved. He is here.”

It’s unclear if Sarper has officially moved to the U.S. or if he is only visiting Shekinah.

90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah and Sarper Faced Backlash for Her Visits to Turkey

Sarper’s reported travels to the U.S. come after he and Shekinah came under fire for how often the Los Angeles native flew to Turkey to visit her man. Many fans believed that Shekinah should not have always been the one traveling in the long distance relationship. However, she explained in an interview with Parade published on August 7, 2024, that the dynamic didn’t bother her.

“I decided early on in the relationship, as the woman, I don’t really care for the fact that I’m the one coming to him all the time,” the beauty guru said. “That made me feel like I was stepping out of my feminine role and being more masculine, the pursuer, you know, I’m going to Turkey.”

Shekinah added that the trade-off has been Sarper funding her travels to Turkey.

“He’s never coming to the U.S. to be with me, and I thought, ‘He needs to always pay for my flights.’ He said, ‘I will do that,’” the reality star continued. “And so he always has. I’ve never paid for anything when I’m with Sarper. When I am in Turkey, I save a lot of money because I’m not ever reaching for my wallet. He dipped into his savings a lot.”