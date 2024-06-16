Where Are the Winners of ‘Survivor’ Today? Inside the Lives of Richard Hatch, Boston Rob and More

Survivor has been going strong since it premiered in 2000! After nearly 50 seasons, the show has produced dozens of winners. While some of the reality stars continue to live life in the public eye, others have retreated from the spotlight and lead much more private lives.

A majority of the players who have won Survivor have returned to play the game more than once. Two of the show’s biggest stars, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Tony Vlachos, also have the privilege of saying they are two-time champions of the competition series.