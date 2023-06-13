He has been guiding contestants to solve puzzles on Wheel of Fortune since the ‘80s, and because of that, Pat Sajak has racked up quite a nice net worth. The game show host makes a massive salary from the program and beyond. Scroll below to see how much money he makes amid his retirement announcement.

What Is Pat Sajak’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the iconic TV personality has an estimated net worth of $75 million.

When Did Pat Sajak Start Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Pat didn’t start off as the head of the classic game show from the get-go. The TV personality was first an anchor on WEDC, a local radio station in Chicago. But things didn’t slow down there. In 1968, Pat joined the U.S. Army, where he also served as a disc jockey on their radio station.

Upon returning home from the Vietnam War, the Illinois native continued to move forward in his career. In 1977 he became a full-time weatherman at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. But it would be four years until the father of two would land his iconic spot on the daytime version of Wheel of Fortune, a position that was previously filled by Chuck Woolery.



Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

In addition to his career on television, Pat became a dad to two children, Patrick and Maggie, whom he welcomed with his second wife, Lesly Brown. Maggie has made several appearances on Wheel of Fortune over the years.

What Is Pat Sajak’s Salary?

For four decades, Pat has served as the host of the syndicated nighttime version of Wheel of Fortune since its inception in 1983. The Emmy winner makes a huge chunk of change from the program, with an estimated salary of $14 million. He has not led the show to success on his own, as cohost Vanna White has been by his side through it all.

“People at home see the chemistry between Pat and me,” Vanna exclusively told Closer Weekly in February 2019. “We are like brother and sister, and I think that is what makes it work.”

“It’s like lightning in a bottle,” Pat once said of their amazing friendship. “We’ve never had one argument,” Vanna added. While the pair are quite close now after working together for so long, the actress almost didn’t end up on the famous game show.

“Vanna has a sweetness, an all-American, girl-next-door demeanor. [Show creator] Merv Griffin immediately saw her appeal,” biographer Marianne Robin-Tani revealed to Closer.

Thankfully, the power duo ended up on screen together. It is quite clear that they have both been extremely successful in their careers, with huge fortunes to prove it. Vanna has an estimated $85 million net worth of her own, according to Celebrity Net Worth.