Relationships are put to the test on these can’t-miss reality shows.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka

Premieres Thursday, March 12, 10pm

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, juggle their marriage and music while dealing with home renovation, meddling in-laws and their teen daughter on this rollicking reality show.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

New Time! Thursday, March 10th at 9pm

Couples at a crossroads! Styles P and Adjua try to grow through their grief, Joseline and Balistic Beats reckon with jealousy, CeeLo and Shani get “Crazy”, Michel’le and Stew want “No More Lies” and Bianca Bonnie and Chozus are too toxic. It’s going to get worse before it gets better!

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

Love is a gamble for Marcelino and Brittany as he risks it all for a poker career. But pregnant Brittany wants to know: Is poker the only game that her husband is playing? Meanwhile, Cheryl and her son move in with Josh. Can he handle being a step-dad? Don’t miss the dramatic final moments as the season concludes!