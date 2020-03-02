What’s Trending: WE Heart WE tv
Relationships are put to the test on these can’t-miss reality shows.
Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka
Premieres Thursday, March 12, 10pm
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, juggle their marriage and music while dealing with home renovation, meddling in-laws and their teen daughter on this rollicking reality show.
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition
New Time! Thursday, March 10th at 9pm
Couples at a crossroads! Styles P and Adjua try to grow through their grief, Joseline and Balistic Beats reckon with jealousy, CeeLo and Shani get “Crazy”, Michel’le and Stew want “No More Lies” and Bianca Bonnie and Chozus are too toxic. It’s going to get worse before it gets better!
Life After Lockup
Fridays, 9pm
Love is a gamble for Marcelino and Brittany as he risks it all for a poker career. But pregnant Brittany wants to know: Is poker the only game that her husband is playing? Meanwhile, Cheryl and her son move in with Josh. Can he handle being a step-dad? Don’t miss the dramatic final moments as the season concludes!