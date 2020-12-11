Looking for last minute gift ideas to get into the holiday spirit? Look no further than these hottest must-haves.

Hot Holiday Treat

Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch is sure to get you into the festive spirit! The fun red and green holiday shapes are guaranteed to make your family smile — and you too! For a suggested retail price of $3.35. capncrunch.com.

Hot Self-Care

Give yourself some extra TLC with OHME’s Sleep and Destress Nourishing Body Creams. The two rich lotions deeply moisturize skin while each contains a soothing aromatherapy scent — lavender in Sleep and eucalyptus in Destress — that helps promote restful zzz’s and relaxation. $7.99 each, available at CVS

Hot Decor

Turn your Instagram or Facebook feed into an at-home art gallery with Mixtiles! After uploading your photos, you’ll receive the peel-and-stick pictures within about a week. They serve as sweet presents for grandparents, pet lovers, newlyweds and more! Available in different sizes starting at $12 each. Visit mixtiles.com or download the Mixtiles app.

Hot Accessory

Searching for the perfect gift for your fashionista friend? Take a cue from Olivia Culpo and snag a stylish bag from Haist Designs! Our favorite is the Le Troisi.me Clutch, which also doubles as an everyday crossbody. It can fit notepads, a 13” inch laptop and more WFH necessities. Bonus: Add an extra chic touch by attaching one of the brand’s Evviva Adjustable Straps. From $120, haistdesigns.com.

Hot Drink: Paloma de Jima

Happy Hour, anyone? Channel your inner cocktail connoisseur with this refreshing concoction that will have you dreaming of the tropics.

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 oz agave syrup

2 oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven

3/4 oz lemon juice

2 oz ruby grapefruit or blood orange juice

Ruby grapefruit or blood orange slice for garnish

Salt or spicy seasoning (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Add Agave, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven and fresh lemon juice in a mixing tin and shake

Pour rocks glass over ice, and top with ruby grapefruit or blood orange juice

Garnish with a slice of grapefruit or blood orange

Rim the glass w/ lemon juice and salt or spicy seasoning for an extra kick