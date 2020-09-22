What’s Hot This Week? Easy Eats
This In Touch 2020 Wellness Award Winner has your solution.
Running all over town, but want a healthy meal? AnnaRose Fit & Healthy Lunches-TO-GO has got you covered!
Created by AnnaRose Mongiello-Ciminera, a busy mom and entrepreneur, the quick and simple meals are designed to give you healthy (and delicious!) options at your fingertips. Our fave? The seasoned salad with quinoa, garlic, kale, sundried tomato and pretzel crisps. ($19.99 for 4-pack, arfitandhealthy.com)
