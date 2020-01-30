Ready to catch the big football game? This year’s Super Bowl is just around the corner, and it features the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams are competing to become this year’s champions in Miami, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium. But when does the game start — and how can you watch? Keep scrolling to get all the info you need about tuning in to the Super Bowl.

What time is kickoff at the 2020 Super Bowl?

According to Fox Sports, the channel Super Bowl LIV (a.k.a. Super Bowl 54) starts at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 2. If you want to check out the pregame coverage, it starts at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Expect the actual kickoff to come a little later, though. Last year’s game was also set to start at 6:30 p.m. EST, and kickoff didn’t come until after 7:00 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the 2020 Super Bowl?

The game is playing on Fox, but if you’re planning to stream it, there’s no cable or TV necessary. FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports App and the Fox Now App will also be showing the Super Bowl, including pregame coverage and the halftime show. You can use your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and more devices to tune in — or just your phone and computer.

What time is the National Anthem?

The National Anthem is scheduled to be performed before the game starts. This year, Demi Lovato is belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and you can expect her performance to start a few minutes before 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST.

When does the halftime show start?

The halftime show features performances from singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, but there’s no exact time that it’s set to start. However, halftime comes after 90 minutes of gameplay — which is typically a lot longer than 90 minutes of watching football. That said, you can expect the halftime show to start after 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Chances are, between time outs and stopping the clock and a break after the first quarter, that the show will start closer to 9 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.