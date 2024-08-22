Let’s hear it for book clubs! Contemplating being an empty nester as her only child heads off to college, Katie Holmes said she knows who she’ll turn to if loneliness creeps in.

“The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me,” the 45-year-old joked in a recent Town & Country profile. “I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’”

It’s going to be a big change for the Dawson’s Creek alum, who has brought up 18-year-old Suri as a single mom since her 2012 divorce from husband of five and a half years, Tom Cruise. (The actress famously used a burner phone to hire lawyers to extract her from her marriage to the devout Scientologist; he’s had virtually no contact with his youngest daughter since.)

“I will miss the close proximity,” Katie — up next on Broadway in Thornton Wilder’s classic Our Town — admitted of sending off her mini-me to a Midwestern university. “But I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.” And there’s always parents’ weekend!