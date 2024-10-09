What Justin Bieber Has Been 'Advised' to Do Amid Diddy Arrest

Justin Bieber is avoiding anything related to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ arrest on sex trafficking charges and allegations of sexual abuse.

“Justin has been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 9. The “Holy” singer, 30, wants “nothing to do” with the disgraced mogul, 54, the insider continued.

The Grammy winner “is in a hard place mentally right now,” a second source told the outlet. “He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.” The pair were first introduced when Justin was a teenager and hung on numerous occasions over the years.

Fortunately for Justin, becoming a first-time father to son Jack Blues Bieber, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber, has been a welcomed distraction.

Justin is “thrilled to be a dad” as it’s “something he’s wanted for years,” the insider explained. “His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy.”

The Canada native and Hailey, 27, welcomed Jack on August 22. Less than a month later on September 16, Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, federal prosecutors alleged in a 14-page indictment.

Diddy allegedly abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” The indictment also detailed days-long drug-fueled sex parties referred to as Freak Offs. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper pleaded not guilty and has been held in a federal detention center without bail since his arrest.

The Bad Boy Records founder was later accused of allegedly sexually abusing a then-9-year-old boy, in addition to other claims made by 120 other alleged victims represented by a Houston-based law firm during an October 1 news conference.

Diddy began hanging out with a teenage Justin in 2009, and the “Baby” singer shared a YouTube video at the time of one of their first meetings.

Getty Images

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15 year old’s dream,” Diddy explained while Justin, with his sideswept hair from early in his career, stood eagerly next to him.

The “Last Night” artist said of the teen, “I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher. I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

“I don’t have legal guardianship of Justin. But for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. We gonna go full buck full crazy,” the “I Need a Girl” artist said of himself and Justin, who excitedly added, “Going crazy.”

The video resurfaced in March after Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions were raided by the feds as part of their investigation into the sex trafficking allegations.

In the comments section, fans expressed their concerns. “How did anybody not catch this 14 yrs ago??? We’ve got to do better this time around,” one person wrote, while another added, “Justin whenever you’re ready to tell your story. We’re here for you boo.”

So far, Justin has not spoken publicly about Diddy’s arrest and the sexual abuse allegations against him.