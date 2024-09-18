The “vacation alliance” is back in full force on season 40 of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, leaving fans wanting to know more about the tight-knit group’s origin story and who’s part of the clique.

Who Is in the ‘Vacation Alliance’ on ‘The Challenge’?

The original members of the “vacation alliance” are Kaycee Clark, Aneesa Ferreira, Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Nany Gonzalez, Josh Martinez and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. The group is a mix of former Big Brother competitors (Kaycee, Josh and Faysal) and Challenge OGs (Devin, Aneesa, Tori and Nany).

Josh has said that he is the bridge between both sides of the alliance, as he was previously a Big Brother contestant, but also got close with Devin, Tori and Aneesa on The Challenge after they were a support system for him when he dealt with mental health struggles.

Several members of the “vacation alliance” – Kaycee, Aneesa, Tori, Devin and Josh – are featured on season 40 of The Challenge, although Aneesa was eliminated in episode 4. The other remaining “vacation alliance” members on season 40 are split between era 3 (Tori and Devin) and era 4 (Kaycee and Josh), which has led to a larger agreement between those two teams.

How Did the ‘Vacation Alliance’ Start on ‘The Challenge’?

The “vacation alliance” was formed after season 36 of The Challenge: Double Agents. The group’s members all took a vacation together. The name was given to the reality stars by fans, who began calling them the “vacation alliance” on social media. At the time, none of the members of the alliance had ever won a season of The Challenge.

After the vacation, the entire “vacation alliance” returned for season 37, Spies, Lies and Allies. They came into the season with a pregame deal to work together and teamed up with other show veterans to target the rookies at the beginning of the season.

A midseason twist helped further the alliance’s game, as Tori, Nany Kaycee, Devin and Josh all ended up on the same team (Aneesa and Fessy had already been eliminated at this point). They were able to continue dominating the game from there. Kaycee went on to become one of the winners of Spies, Lies and Allies, alongside CT Tamburello, while Tori was a 2nd place finisher, Devin came in 3rd place and Nany came in 4th.

The “vacation alliance” has been criticized, with many fans claiming that having such a large group working together and exerting such dominance takes the fun and entertainment out of the show.

Even former Challenge star Zach Nichols weighed in on the debate. “The Challenge doesn’t need 25 people to be like, ‘Let’s work together until we get rid of these five, and then let’s just lie to each other until we get rid of the people on the outside,’” he said on his podcast in April 2024. “We need the ‘vacation alliance’ to get weaker because it’s not fun to watch! They’re like DTE and Consumers Energy of The Challenge. They’ve monopolized it.”

The Origin of The Challenge’s ‘Vacation Alliance’

In 2021, Challenge contestant Ashley Mitchell said Tori was the one who planned the initial ‘vacation alliance’ trip. She claimed that Tori purposely invited Josh on a vacation with her and Devin so that they could make plans to work together the next time they were on the show.

“That’s the reason this game has changed a lot,” Ashley said while appearing on Johnny “Bananas” Devananzio’s “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast. “People are definitely doing a lot of out-of-the-game politics. I guess she got a free hotel and then they’re two of her ‘good friends,’ so she invited them both after they just had that whole season of them supposedly fighting and hating each other. So that’s why they’re cool [now].”

Johnny compared the situation to how Wes Bergmann used to slide into other players’ DMs to solidify alliances before a season began filming. “Time to step up your game @westonbergmann … Where’s my vacation? You’ll never believe the lengths Challengers are going to in order to form alliances these days!” he wrote alongside a clip from the podcast episode. Wes jokingly replied, “I’d rather lose the challenge than go on vacation with you.”